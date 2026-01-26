ETV Bharat / state

Heroin Worth Rs 5 Crore Seized In Rajasthan's Sriganganagar

The Scorpio from which the contraband was seized ( ETV Bharat )

Sriganganagar: Rajasthan Police dealt a major blow to a cross-border drug smuggling network by seizing one kg of heroin estimated at Rs 5 crore near Rajiasar police station in Sriganganagar district.

The police also apprehended two persons who were allegedly planning to smuggle the contraband from Punjab to Rajasthan. Police said, the consignment of heroin was bought by the accused at Amritsar and they intended to transport it to Bikaner and sell it in small consignments.

Rajiasar police station officer Kalawati Chaudhary stated that a blockade was set up near the police station on NH-62 on Sunday night when constable Partaram Jyani received information about a suspicious Scorpio vehicle coming from Suratgarh. The vehicle was stopped and searched, and the heroin was recovered from it.