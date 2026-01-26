Heroin Worth Rs 5 Crore Seized In Rajasthan's Sriganganagar
The contraband was bought from Amritsar and was being transported to Bikaner, said police.
Sriganganagar: Rajasthan Police dealt a major blow to a cross-border drug smuggling network by seizing one kg of heroin estimated at Rs 5 crore near Rajiasar police station in Sriganganagar district.
The police also apprehended two persons who were allegedly planning to smuggle the contraband from Punjab to Rajasthan. Police said, the consignment of heroin was bought by the accused at Amritsar and they intended to transport it to Bikaner and sell it in small consignments.
Rajiasar police station officer Kalawati Chaudhary stated that a blockade was set up near the police station on NH-62 on Sunday night when constable Partaram Jyani received information about a suspicious Scorpio vehicle coming from Suratgarh. The vehicle was stopped and searched, and the heroin was recovered from it.
Chaudhary stated that the accused have been identified as Alam Khan, son of Khanu Khan, a resident of Gaurisar, and Shabbir Ali, son of Jamaldin, a resident of Bhuto Ka Bas in Bikaner. Ali already has five to six drug trafficking cases registered against him in various police stations in Sri Ganganagar district. During preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed that the heroin was sent by one Imran from Pakistan. The accused told the police that they had purchased the contraband in Amritsar and had planned to transport it to Bikaner.
Police said the new route of drug trafficking from Punjab to Bikaner has emerged as a serious challenge for security agencies. Typically, such consignments are intercepted in Punjab, but this is the first time the route has been uncovered. Police are now working to unravel the entire network and track down other individuals involved in the racket.
