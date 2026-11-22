ETV Bharat / state

Three Held With One Kg Heroin Worth Rs 5 Crore In Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar

Sri Ganganagar : In a major crackdown against drug trafficking in the border district of Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, police arrested three individuals with one kilogram of heroin.

The seized heroin is estimated to be worth approximately Rs 5 crore in the international market. The accused include two men and one woman. Police also seized a motorcycle from them.

Superintendent of Police Harishankar Yadav said the operation was conducted by personnel of Hindumalkot police station and the DST. "Station House Officer Sunil Khod was patrolling with his team which also comprised personnel from DST when he noticed suspicious activity noticed near the Kotha Bridge on the ML Canal. The team stopped three individuals and searched them. During the search, one kilogram of heroin was recovered from their possession. Police also seized a motorcycle from the spot," he said.

Yadav said accused were identified as Sukhchain Singh alias Pamma (34), Gurjant Singh alias Jantua (24), both residents of Shamshabad, village in Fazilka, Punjab, and Sheela Bai (45), wife of Baj Singh, resident of Bakenwala village in Punjab. According to preliminary information, the three accused had brought the heroin consignment from Punjab.