Three Held With One Kg Heroin Worth Rs 5 Crore In Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar
The accused, all from Punjab, were caught by a team comprising personnel of Hindumalkot police station and DST.
Published : November 22, 2026 at 8:33 PM IST
Sri Ganganagar: In a major crackdown against drug trafficking in the border district of Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, police arrested three individuals with one kilogram of heroin.
The seized heroin is estimated to be worth approximately Rs 5 crore in the international market. The accused include two men and one woman. Police also seized a motorcycle from them.
Superintendent of Police Harishankar Yadav said the operation was conducted by personnel of Hindumalkot police station and the DST. "Station House Officer Sunil Khod was patrolling with his team which also comprised personnel from DST when he noticed suspicious activity noticed near the Kotha Bridge on the ML Canal. The team stopped three individuals and searched them. During the search, one kilogram of heroin was recovered from their possession. Police also seized a motorcycle from the spot," he said.
Yadav said accused were identified as Sukhchain Singh alias Pamma (34), Gurjant Singh alias Jantua (24), both residents of Shamshabad, village in Fazilka, Punjab, and Sheela Bai (45), wife of Baj Singh, resident of Bakenwala village in Punjab. According to preliminary information, the three accused had brought the heroin consignment from Punjab.
Police have registered a case against the three accused under the NDPS Act at Hindumalkot police station. Further investigation of the case has been entrusted to Chunavarh police station in-charge Sanjay Singh. Police are interrogating the accused to determine where the heroin consignment was obtained in Punjab, who it was intended to be supplied in Sri Ganganagar, and who else is involved in the trade. Police are also investigating the accused's contacts and possible smuggling networks, said Yadav.
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