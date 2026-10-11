ETV Bharat / state

Sri Ganganagar Farmers' Protest: Nagaur MP Beniwal Gives 24-Hour Ultimatum To Govt, Threatens Statewide Stir

Gharsana: Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) supremo and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal held a massive rally on the Anupgarh-Gharsana route in the Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan in the wee hours on Sunday, issuing a 24-hour ultimatum to the state government to find a resolution to the farmers' demands, failing which a massive state-wide agitation would be launched.

The ongoing farmers' agitation at the national highway near the Patroda-Gharsana route, demanding a permanent arrangement for irrigation water in the Anupgarh branch canal since Saturday night, has disrupted vehicular transport buses on routes such as Anupgarh-Jaipur and Anupgarh-Pali, causing difficulties for commuters.

Amid this, Beniwal made it clear that if a positive outcome on farmers' demands doesn't come within the timeframe, the RLP will expand the protest across Rajasthan and block traffic on numerous national and state highways.

Beniwal has announced plans to hold a large farmers' rally near the Gharsana toll plaza on Sunday to decide on the future course of the agitation.

"The government remains adamant and obstinate instead of resolving the farmers' issues. Farmers are fighting for their rights and entitlements, and the disregard for their demands will no longer be tolerated. The RLP stands firmly with the farmers," he added.

The protesting farmers have been insisting on a written agreement regarding their demands, as no consensus has been reached so far despite several rounds of talks between farmer representatives and government officials.

Farmer leader Narendra Maan and other representatives have emphasised the need for a concrete decision on their demands, maintaining that mere assurances are insufficient after such a long period of protests and negotiations.

By Saturday afternoon, a massive crowd of farmers started gathering at the Gharsana grain market under the banner of the 'Khet Bachao Kisan Bachao Sangharsh Samiti' (Save Farms, Save Farmers Struggle Committee). Local traders shut their shops in solidarity with he movement.

When Beniwal arrived at the venue around 6 pm, the atmosphere was charged with immense enthusiasm, as supporters hoisted him onto their shoulders and carried him to the stage.

Addressing the gathering, farmer leaders unequivocally said they had been protesting for 31 days, enduring sun, dust, and cold. Yet the government was merely offering hollow assurances.