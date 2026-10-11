Sri Ganganagar Farmers' Protest: Nagaur MP Beniwal Gives 24-Hour Ultimatum To Govt, Threatens Statewide Stir
He announced plans to hold a large farmers' rally near the Gharsana toll plaza on Sunday to decide on the future course of the agitation.
Published : October 11, 2026 at 3:15 PM IST
Gharsana: Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) supremo and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal held a massive rally on the Anupgarh-Gharsana route in the Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan in the wee hours on Sunday, issuing a 24-hour ultimatum to the state government to find a resolution to the farmers' demands, failing which a massive state-wide agitation would be launched.
The ongoing farmers' agitation at the national highway near the Patroda-Gharsana route, demanding a permanent arrangement for irrigation water in the Anupgarh branch canal since Saturday night, has disrupted vehicular transport buses on routes such as Anupgarh-Jaipur and Anupgarh-Pali, causing difficulties for commuters.
Amid this, Beniwal made it clear that if a positive outcome on farmers' demands doesn't come within the timeframe, the RLP will expand the protest across Rajasthan and block traffic on numerous national and state highways.
Beniwal has announced plans to hold a large farmers' rally near the Gharsana toll plaza on Sunday to decide on the future course of the agitation.
"The government remains adamant and obstinate instead of resolving the farmers' issues. Farmers are fighting for their rights and entitlements, and the disregard for their demands will no longer be tolerated. The RLP stands firmly with the farmers," he added.
The protesting farmers have been insisting on a written agreement regarding their demands, as no consensus has been reached so far despite several rounds of talks between farmer representatives and government officials.
Farmer leader Narendra Maan and other representatives have emphasised the need for a concrete decision on their demands, maintaining that mere assurances are insufficient after such a long period of protests and negotiations.
By Saturday afternoon, a massive crowd of farmers started gathering at the Gharsana grain market under the banner of the 'Khet Bachao Kisan Bachao Sangharsh Samiti' (Save Farms, Save Farmers Struggle Committee). Local traders shut their shops in solidarity with he movement.
When Beniwal arrived at the venue around 6 pm, the atmosphere was charged with immense enthusiasm, as supporters hoisted him onto their shoulders and carried him to the stage.
Addressing the gathering, farmer leaders unequivocally said they had been protesting for 31 days, enduring sun, dust, and cold. Yet the government was merely offering hollow assurances.
Launching a scathing attack on the policies of the previous and current governments, Beniwal issued an ultimatum to the administration till 9:15 pm to meet farmers' demands. Otherwise, they would join the farmers in laying siege to the secretariat in Jaipur.
Subsequently, he announced a march to Sri Ganganagar. Around 10 pm, a contingent of farmers set out on foot under his leadership, joined by a large number of farmers.
In view of the advancing rally towards the 12MD toll plaza on the Gharsana road, the administration had arranged for additional police deployment. The road had been completely sealed off using barbed wire, heavy stones, and massive iron barricades. Approximately 500 armed police and RAC (Rajasthan Armed Constabulary) personnel were deployed.
When the march reached the toll plaza around 11 pm, police officials tried to reason with the agitated farmers, but they refused to stop. In a moment, the situation escalated from shoving and jostling to a confrontation, as the farmers drove their tractors forward, trampling and pushing aside the sturdy barricades. The mounting pressure from protestors forced the police to retreat to avert any major untoward incident.
Anticipating the farmers' likely next move, the administration began setting up checkpoints on the Ramsinghpur and Sri Ganganagar routes. Police deployment has also been increased across various routes to monitor traffic movement and maintain law and order.
The agitation began on September 10, and farmers set up camp at the main gate of the Gharsana sub-division office on September 18 to protest the administrative apathy. During this period, more than six rounds of talks took place between administrative officials, the Water Resources Department, and farmer representatives. But each time the discussions remained inconclusive.
Alleging that officials make only verbal promises but shy away from signing formal agreements, the farmers have said that they will not vacate the roads until their demands are approved and written orders are issued. They argue that receiving mere assurances — despite staging a sit-in for over a month and holding continuous talks — is insufficient.
The farmers' demands include implementing a permanent six-month water regulation schedule, ensuring adequate irrigation water for two out of the four groups, taking action against the concerned irrigation officials, and conducting a special crop damage assessment, girdawari, to facilitate insurance claims and fair compensation.
According to farmers, lack of adequate water is hindering sowing operations, and there is a possibility of water shortage during the crop-ripening stage. Therefore, a water-sharing arrangement should be implemented.
Also Read