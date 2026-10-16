ETV Bharat / state

SRFTI VC 'Manhandled' Amid Ongoing Campus Protest, Office Vandalised

Kolkata: Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) Vice-Chancellor Santosh Ajmera was allegedly manhandled by a student and verbally abused by others, hours after his office was vandalised, a statement said on Thursday.

The VC's office was vandalised on Wednesday night, causing extensive damage. Stones were allegedly thrown at the office, shattering windows, while water and air-conditioning lines were cut, the institute said in the statement.

The office was found strewn with broken glass, stones and damaged furniture on Thursday morning, it added.

A meeting was convened on Thursday to condemn the vandalism, and when faculty members were leaving the hall after it ended, some students allegedly surrounded Ajmera, raised slogans and used abusive language before one of them manhandled him, the statement said.

Ajmera, who took charge around 15 days ago, called the incident unacceptable, saying the "attack" had created a "disturbing and intimidating" atmosphere on the campus.

Acknowledging students' right to protest, he condemned the "assault and vandalism" and called for the strictest action against those found guilty.

The incident happened as the academic shutdown called by the SRFTI students' union over campus security entered its 17th day, having begun on September 28. A sit-in outside the VC's office also entered its fourth day.