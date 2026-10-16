ETV Bharat / state

Six SRFTI Students Rusticated For 'Assaulting VC, Vandalising Office' As Protest Enters 18th Day

Kolkata: Amid ongoing students' protest at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata, situation escalated on Friday after six students were rusticated following allegations of assaulting Vice-Chancellor Santosh Ajmera and others, vandalising the VC's office, and writing objectionable content on the campus walls.

Students said that the allegations against them are baseless and the disciplinary action is unjust. A representative of the students' union stated that those who received expulsion notices are preparing to take legal action.

Classes in SRFTI have been boycotted since September 28 and the students' protest reached its 18th day on Friday. The students' union has raised several demands, including the resignation of the VC, assurance of students' safety, and an impartial investigation into recent incidents of violence on campus.

According to a senior SRFTI official, the deans and heads of various departments, including Cinematography, Editing, and Film Direction, have initiated disciplinary action against the students in question. They are accused of vandalising the VC's chamber, assaulting the VC and other staff, and writing indecent remarks on the campus walls, he said.

The official said that some students are attempting to politicise the situation to serve their own interests, though he asserted that the institution has no intention of harming the students' future. With the Puja holidays set to begin on Saturday, the official indicated that the situation on campus will be assessed, and a decision regarding the resumption of classes may be taken in a week’s time.

Sudip Chakraborty, a spokesperson for the students' union, claimed that five students have been unfairly issued expulsion notices. He added that they are pursuing legal action against this decision.

CCTV Camera Installation Row

At the heart of the current conflict lies a dispute between the administration and the students regarding the installation of CCTV cameras on campus. The students' union alleges that the installation process began on the first floor of the administrative building without any prior notice. Upon discovering this on Thursday, students initiated a sit-in protest on that floor. They maintain that this was a peaceful form of protest intended to remind the administration of its previous commitments.

The students' union said that an agreement was reached in 2024 following a 16-day protest, concerning the installation of CCTV cameras on campus. Under this agreement, the students' union was to be involved in determining the locations for the cameras. Furthermore, the students claim that during a meeting with the Vice-Chancellor on September 30, an assurance was given that at least three days' notice would be provided before any future installation of CCTV cameras. They allege that, in this instance, no such prior notification was issued.

Based on this grievance, protesters began their sit-in demonstration on the first floor of the administrative building, saying they are protesting because the administration has failed to honour its earlier promises.