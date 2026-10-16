Six SRFTI Students Rusticated For 'Assaulting VC, Vandalising Office' As Protest Enters 18th Day
Denying the allegations, SRFTI students' union claimed their protests through sit-in demonstrations, marches, slogans, and artistic expressions have remained entirely non-violent.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 5:28 PM IST
Kolkata: Amid ongoing students' protest at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata, situation escalated on Friday after six students were rusticated following allegations of assaulting Vice-Chancellor Santosh Ajmera and others, vandalising the VC's office, and writing objectionable content on the campus walls.
Students said that the allegations against them are baseless and the disciplinary action is unjust. A representative of the students' union stated that those who received expulsion notices are preparing to take legal action.
Classes in SRFTI have been boycotted since September 28 and the students' protest reached its 18th day on Friday. The students' union has raised several demands, including the resignation of the VC, assurance of students' safety, and an impartial investigation into recent incidents of violence on campus.
According to a senior SRFTI official, the deans and heads of various departments, including Cinematography, Editing, and Film Direction, have initiated disciplinary action against the students in question. They are accused of vandalising the VC's chamber, assaulting the VC and other staff, and writing indecent remarks on the campus walls, he said.
The official said that some students are attempting to politicise the situation to serve their own interests, though he asserted that the institution has no intention of harming the students' future. With the Puja holidays set to begin on Saturday, the official indicated that the situation on campus will be assessed, and a decision regarding the resumption of classes may be taken in a week’s time.
Sudip Chakraborty, a spokesperson for the students' union, claimed that five students have been unfairly issued expulsion notices. He added that they are pursuing legal action against this decision.
CCTV Camera Installation Row
At the heart of the current conflict lies a dispute between the administration and the students regarding the installation of CCTV cameras on campus. The students' union alleges that the installation process began on the first floor of the administrative building without any prior notice. Upon discovering this on Thursday, students initiated a sit-in protest on that floor. They maintain that this was a peaceful form of protest intended to remind the administration of its previous commitments.
The students' union said that an agreement was reached in 2024 following a 16-day protest, concerning the installation of CCTV cameras on campus. Under this agreement, the students' union was to be involved in determining the locations for the cameras. Furthermore, the students claim that during a meeting with the Vice-Chancellor on September 30, an assurance was given that at least three days' notice would be provided before any future installation of CCTV cameras. They allege that, in this instance, no such prior notification was issued.
Based on this grievance, protesters began their sit-in demonstration on the first floor of the administrative building, saying they are protesting because the administration has failed to honour its earlier promises.
Ruckus On SRFTI Campus
According to the institution's authorities, the VC's office was vandalised on Wednesday night. Windowpanes were shattered, furniture was damaged, and stones were found at the scene. It is also alleged that the air-conditioning system and water supply pipes were severed. The students claim that the VC stated the decision to install CCTV cameras was taken in the aftermath of this incident.
On Thursday, the authorities held a meeting with faculty members and officials to condemn the incident. The institution alleges that after the meeting concluded, a group of students surrounded the Vice-Chancellor, chanted slogans, and harassed him. It is further alleged that one student even laid hands on the VC. Following this, a decision was taken to initiate disciplinary action.
However, the students' union has denied these allegations. They maintain that their protest, conducted through sit-ins, marches, demonstrations, slogans, and artistic expressions, has remained entirely non-violent. They have dismissed the claims that students were involved in vandalising the VC's office or harassing him as baseless.
The students' union further alleges that the VC summoned the police to the campus to intimidate the protesters. They claim that a General Diary (GD) has been filed at the local police station, specifically naming the president of the students' union and the general secretary of the film department.
Meanwhile, the institution's authorities view the vandalism of the Vice-Chancellor’s office and his harassment as serious matters, stating that such incidents disrupt the normal campus environment and the academic atmosphere.
The current impasse at SRFTI stems from students' concerns regarding campus security. It is alleged that on September 27, a clash broke out between students and members of the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat, an organisation reportedly linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during an event held on campus. The students' union claims that several students were injured in this incident. Subsequently, on October 4, another tense situation reportedly arose near the institution's gate.
The students argue that the administration has failed to ensure their safety or take appropriate action against those involved in these incidents. This has led to a boycott of classes and the commencement of a sit-in protest. Conversely, the institution's authorities contend that the protest is disrupting regular academic activities, with some students allegedly preventing others from attending classes.
Given this situation, the students' union has written to the institution's chairman, Suresh Goyal, requesting his intervention. Demands have been raised for the resignation of the Vice-Chancellor, the withdrawal of disciplinary notices, and an impartial investigation into the incidents of violence on campus. The students' union has also warned that the agitation will continue if the issues are not resolved through discussions with the authorities.
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