ETV Bharat / state

SRFTI Campus Unrest: Three FIRs Filed, ABGP Alleges Vandalism, Assault

Kolkata: Three FIRs have been registered in connection with the campus clashes at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata on Sunday.

One of these cases was initiated suo motu by the police after allegations surfaced that police personnel were obstructed from performing their duty and confined in the campus by those involved in the unrest. The remaining two FIRs were filed by individuals involved, including one by the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat (ABGP), an RSS-affiliated consumer awareness organisation.

The situation escalated during an event organised at the institute's auditorium by ABGP members when an altercation broke out between them and the SRFTI students. Police said when officers present at the scene attempted to bring the situation under control, they were obstructed from performing their official duties and were also allegedly confined.

Police are examining all the complaints. The investigation covers the root cause of the situation, the identities of those present, and how the disturbance began.

Kunal Agarwal, Additional Commissioner of Police (Detective Department), Kolkata Police, said, "An investigation into the entire incident is underway. We are examining what triggered the event."

A Kolkata Police official said, "We have collected CCTV footage from various parts of the campus. Additional police forces were deployed on Monday as well."