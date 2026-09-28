SRFTI Campus Unrest: Three FIRs Filed, ABGP Alleges Vandalism, Assault
ABGP has urged police to probe the incident and take action over allegations of assault, wrongful confinement, sexual assault of its female members.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 12:58 PM IST
Kolkata: Three FIRs have been registered in connection with the campus clashes at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata on Sunday.
One of these cases was initiated suo motu by the police after allegations surfaced that police personnel were obstructed from performing their duty and confined in the campus by those involved in the unrest. The remaining two FIRs were filed by individuals involved, including one by the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat (ABGP), an RSS-affiliated consumer awareness organisation.
The situation escalated during an event organised at the institute's auditorium by ABGP members when an altercation broke out between them and the SRFTI students. Police said when officers present at the scene attempted to bring the situation under control, they were obstructed from performing their official duties and were also allegedly confined.
Police are examining all the complaints. The investigation covers the root cause of the situation, the identities of those present, and how the disturbance began.
Kunal Agarwal, Additional Commissioner of Police (Detective Department), Kolkata Police, said, "An investigation into the entire incident is underway. We are examining what triggered the event."
A Kolkata Police official said, "We have collected CCTV footage from various parts of the campus. Additional police forces were deployed on Monday as well."
The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Panchasayar police station. The complainant, Anjan Sinha, and several other members of ABGP, said they had arrived to attend the event and after it began, a group of unidentified SRFTI entered the auditorium and wrongfully confined them.
The complaint alleges the students, carrying banners of SRFTI Student Union, created a ruckus by raising anti-religious slogans. The ABGP members were allegedly subjected to verbal and physical assault, threats, and intimidation, alongside indecent gestures towards female members of the organisation, it added. ABGP members further alleged that banners of the event and photographs of Goddess Durga and Swami Vivekananda were vandalised.
The police are investigating who all were behind the incident and what roles they played. Also, they are examining the scene and sequence of events leading up to and following the incident.
Based on the complaint, a case has been registered at Panchasayar police station, invoking multiple sections of the law.
The identities of the accused individuals have not yet been ascertained, though efforts to identify them are underway. Sub-Inspector Swaraj Das of Panchasayar police station has been entrusted with the investigation, an official said.
Also Read
Clash Erupts At Kolkata's SRFTI Over Right-Wing Consumer Group Event; Students, Organisers Trade Assault Allegations