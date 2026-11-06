ETV Bharat / state

SRFTI Campus Closure Extended Till December 11, Amid Students' Protest

Kolkata: The Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute authorities on Thursday extended the closure of the campus till December 11, amid protests by students, who have accused the administration of adopting coercive measures instead of resolving the crisis.

The institute has been witnessing protests since September 27 following alleged attacks on students during an RSS-linked Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat event on the campus.

The stir intensified after a second alleged attack on October 4 during a rally by Bangiya Hindu Jagran Manch, with students organising sit-ins and raising concerns over their safety, privacy and freedom of movement.

"The situation has been reviewed in consultation with deans of both films and EDM (Electronic and Digital Media) wings, and the earlier order has been extended till December 11," a senior SRFTI official told PTI.

The institute, on October 16, said it suspended academic activities in its film and EDM wings and directed all students staying on the campus, including those in hostels, to vacate the premises within 24 hours.

The extension of campus closure intensified tensions on the campus, with students alleging that the "authorities are collectively punishing them and taking action against faculty members and resource persons" supporting their academic activities.

In a fresh development, a faculty member has been served a show-cause notice for allegedly facilitating the entry of renowned cinematographer and documentary filmmaker Ranjan Palit onto the campus to conduct a workshop, students claimed.

According to the protesting students, the administration has so far "terminated two contractual faculty members and discontinued the services of five resource persons".