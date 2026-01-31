Sreedharan Launches Public Outreach For Kerala High-Speed Rail Project
The project is designed to minimise land acquisition, with 70% of the track planned as an elevated corridor (viaduct) and 20% through tunnels.
Published : January 31, 2026 at 6:59 PM IST
Kozhikode: Metroman E. Sreedharan has announced a direct public outreach programme to address concerns surrounding Kerala's proposed High-Speed Rail corridor. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Sreedharan said the initiative aims to resolve the anxieties of residents living along the proposed route before the project begins.
He explained that the project has been designed to minimise land acquisition, with nearly 70 per cent of the track planned as an elevated viaduct and 20 per cent passing through tunnels. Ground-level tracks will be limited to uninhabited areas, a strategy intended to avoid the kind of public resistance witnessed during earlier infrastructure projects.
Clarifying a key concern, Sreedharan stated that the proposed high-speed rail project has no connection with the controversial K-Rail (SilverLine) project. Unlike K-Rail, which required a 60-metre-wide buffer zone that rendered land unusable and led to legal disputes, the new proposal requires only a 20-metre width.
He added that landowners would be allowed to lease back their land after construction. Restrictions would apply only to the construction of large buildings or the planting of tall trees that could obstruct the rail corridor, while agricultural activities would be fully permitted. Sreedharan emphasised that the Kerala government must independently resolve the disputes related to K-Rail, as they are entirely separate from this centrally driven project.
The proposed corridor will include 23 strategic stops - Thiruvananthapuram Central, Thiruvananthapuram Airport, Varkala, Kollam, Kottarakkara, Adoor, Chengannur, Kottayam, Vaikom, Ernakulam (Palarivattom Bypass), Aluva, Nedumbassery (Kochi Airport), Thrissur, Kunnamkulam, Edappal, Tirur, Malappuram, Karipur (Kozhikode Airport), Kozhikode, Koyilandy, Vatakara, Thalassery, and Kannur. The initial focus will be on connecting these hubs with minimal disruption to the public.
Sreedharan said detailed guidelines for public communication would be prepared, and opinion-seeking would begin once the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) receives the central mandate to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR).
The project is estimated to cost around Rs 86,000 crore, with funding shared between the Centre (51 per cent) and the State (49 per cent). Cost optimisation measures will be outlined in the DPR, and execution is expected to follow the Konkan Railway model. Sreedharan noted that once the Ministry approves the project report, work will commence promptly, even if certain administrative formalities are still pending.
He credited Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's assurance of a central high-speed rail project for Kerala as the motivation behind his involvement, and expressed confidence that the state government would extend full cooperation to the initiative.
Read More: