Sreedharan Launches Public Outreach For Kerala High-Speed Rail Project

Kozhikode: Metroman E. Sreedharan has announced a direct public outreach programme to address concerns surrounding Kerala's proposed High-Speed Rail corridor. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Sreedharan said the initiative aims to resolve the anxieties of residents living along the proposed route before the project begins.

He explained that the project has been designed to minimise land acquisition, with nearly 70 per cent of the track planned as an elevated viaduct and 20 per cent passing through tunnels. Ground-level tracks will be limited to uninhabited areas, a strategy intended to avoid the kind of public resistance witnessed during earlier infrastructure projects.

Clarifying a key concern, Sreedharan stated that the proposed high-speed rail project has no connection with the controversial K-Rail (SilverLine) project. Unlike K-Rail, which required a 60-metre-wide buffer zone that rendered land unusable and led to legal disputes, the new proposal requires only a 20-metre width.

He added that landowners would be allowed to lease back their land after construction. Restrictions would apply only to the construction of large buildings or the planting of tall trees that could obstruct the rail corridor, while agricultural activities would be fully permitted. Sreedharan emphasised that the Kerala government must independently resolve the disputes related to K-Rail, as they are entirely separate from this centrally driven project.