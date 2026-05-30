ETV Bharat / state

Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple Board To Move Court Against Confidential Police Report Alleging Missing Jewels

Thiruvananthapuram: The administrative committee of the famed Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple is preparing to approach the court against a confidential police report alleging that ornaments and valuables worth crores of rupees had gone missing from the temple premises.

The committee has accused the previous Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front government and sections of the police establishment of attempting to malign the image of one of the world's wealthiest and most historically significant Hindu temples through what it describes as a 'factually incorrect and misleading' report.

The controversy centres around an intelligence report submitted by the police to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) in April 2024. According to temple authorities, the report was prepared based on intelligence inputs without consulting members of the temple's administrative committee or verifying facts with temple authorities.

Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple (ETV Bharat)

The matter gained renewed attention after the administrative committee reportedly received a copy of the report only recently, following the change of government in Kerala.

The Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple is globally known for its immense treasure holdings discovered inside its underground vaults following a Supreme Court-monitored inventory process over a decade ago. The temple is administered under the supervision of a committee headed by a district judge, while the erstwhile Travancore royal family continues as traditional custodians of the shrine.

Missing Jewellery Claims

Following receipt of the report, the temple administration conducted a detailed physical verification of ornaments stored inside the sanctum sanctorum (Sreekovil) and the 'Panippura' - the secured section where gold and offerings from devotees are preserved.

The inspection, conducted in the presence of committee members, reportedly found that none of the ornaments mentioned in the police report were missing.

Temple authorities specifically denied allegations regarding the disappearance of the ‘Vairanamam’, a diamond ornament used for adorning the deity.

"The committee members themselves verified that the Vairanamam remains safely inside the sanctum sanctorum. All ornaments, gold coins, gold bars and offerings are fully accounted for," temple administrative committee member and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Karamana Jayan told ETV Bharat on Saturday.

Officials stated that all valuables are maintained under strict accounting procedures and periodic audits, adding that movement of ornaments takes place only through regulated protocols under heavy security surveillance.

Defamation Attempt

The temple administration has now decided to pursue legal action against the police report, alleging that it was deliberately prepared to create suspicion around temple management and tarnish the institution’s reputation. Karamana Jayan accused the previous LDF government of attempting to defame the temple administration.

"After the temple treasures became internationally known, security of the temple was entrusted to a special police wing under an officer of Deputy Commissioner rank. If anything goes missing, responsibility lies with the security apparatus itself. The allegation that the Vairanamam was taken outside and not returned is completely false," he said.