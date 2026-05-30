Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple Board To Move Court Against Confidential Police Report Alleging Missing Jewels
Temple authorities specifically denied allegations regarding the disappearance of the ‘Vairanamam’, a diamond ornament used for adorning the deity.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 4:14 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The administrative committee of the famed Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple is preparing to approach the court against a confidential police report alleging that ornaments and valuables worth crores of rupees had gone missing from the temple premises.
The committee has accused the previous Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front government and sections of the police establishment of attempting to malign the image of one of the world's wealthiest and most historically significant Hindu temples through what it describes as a 'factually incorrect and misleading' report.
The controversy centres around an intelligence report submitted by the police to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) in April 2024. According to temple authorities, the report was prepared based on intelligence inputs without consulting members of the temple's administrative committee or verifying facts with temple authorities.
The matter gained renewed attention after the administrative committee reportedly received a copy of the report only recently, following the change of government in Kerala.
The Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple is globally known for its immense treasure holdings discovered inside its underground vaults following a Supreme Court-monitored inventory process over a decade ago. The temple is administered under the supervision of a committee headed by a district judge, while the erstwhile Travancore royal family continues as traditional custodians of the shrine.
Missing Jewellery Claims
Following receipt of the report, the temple administration conducted a detailed physical verification of ornaments stored inside the sanctum sanctorum (Sreekovil) and the 'Panippura' - the secured section where gold and offerings from devotees are preserved.
The inspection, conducted in the presence of committee members, reportedly found that none of the ornaments mentioned in the police report were missing.
Temple authorities specifically denied allegations regarding the disappearance of the ‘Vairanamam’, a diamond ornament used for adorning the deity.
"The committee members themselves verified that the Vairanamam remains safely inside the sanctum sanctorum. All ornaments, gold coins, gold bars and offerings are fully accounted for," temple administrative committee member and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Karamana Jayan told ETV Bharat on Saturday.
Officials stated that all valuables are maintained under strict accounting procedures and periodic audits, adding that movement of ornaments takes place only through regulated protocols under heavy security surveillance.
Defamation Attempt
The temple administration has now decided to pursue legal action against the police report, alleging that it was deliberately prepared to create suspicion around temple management and tarnish the institution’s reputation. Karamana Jayan accused the previous LDF government of attempting to defame the temple administration.
"After the temple treasures became internationally known, security of the temple was entrusted to a special police wing under an officer of Deputy Commissioner rank. If anything goes missing, responsibility lies with the security apparatus itself. The allegation that the Vairanamam was taken outside and not returned is completely false," he said.
Temple Administrative Officer Srihari also rejected the report as baseless and damaging. "The temple functions under round-the-clock CCTV surveillance. Valuable ornaments are moved only after informing the security wing, and everyone entering sensitive areas undergoes strict security checks. There is no possibility of theft," he told ETV Bharat.
Serious Allegations
Despite the temple administration’s denial, the intelligence report reportedly contains several serious allegations concerning the management of valuables and security procedures.
According to the report submitted by the Intelligence DGP, the Vairanamam ornament was allegedly taken outside the sanctum sanctorum and not returned for several months. The report further alleges that a multi-tiered gold lamp belonging to the temple was removed under the pretext of repair work and replaced with a silver lamp without proper documentation. It also mentions the alleged disappearance of 78 grams of gold received as offerings.
Additionally, the report raises concerns about security exemptions allegedly granted to certain individuals said to be frequent visitors to Kowdiar Palace and associates of erstwhile royal family member Aditya Varma. The report recommends mandatory security screening for everyone entering the temple premises, irrespective of status or influence.
Gold Wire Incident Probe
The controversy has also revived attention on another unresolved incident involving temple gold used for gold-plating works at the sanctum sanctorum. In May, 2025, a 107-gramme gold wire reportedly went missing during temple renovation work before being recovered later from sand within the premises after a metal detector search.
Though the court had permitted polygraph tests for eight individuals, including temple employees and goldsmiths connected to the work, officials allege that the Fort Police failed to complete further investigation procedures even after a year. Temple insiders also pointed out that several CCTV cameras were reportedly non-functional during the incident.
Kowdiar Palace Theft Probe In Limbo
Parallel concerns continue over the unresolved investigation into a high-profile jewellery theft at Kowdiar Palace, a residence of members of the erstwhile Travancore royal family.
The theft, involving antique ornaments and valuables estimated to be worth nearly ₹2 crore, was reported in March last year. Police had earlier indicated suspicion of insider involvement, but the investigation has reportedly seen little progress.
Statements were recorded from royal family members, palace employees, guests and visitors. Investigators had concluded that the jewellery was removed from a locker inside a second-floor bedroom by someone with detailed knowledge of the palace layout.
Among the stolen valuables were antique ornaments and diamond jewellery belonging to Aswathi Thirunal Gowri Lakshmi Bayi, including heirloom pieces gifted by the late Maharaja Sree Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma.
Officials said the investigation currently remains under the supervision of the Cantonment Assistant Commissioner. The latest developments have triggered wider debate over transparency, security management and administrative accountability in institutions linked to the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple and the erstwhile Travancore royal family.
While temple authorities insist the allegations are baseless and politically motivated, the contents of the intelligence report and pending investigations are likely to intensify scrutiny over one of the country’s most iconic and wealth-sensitive religious institutions.
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