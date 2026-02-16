Pak Spy Sent Home After 17 Years In Prison In UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar
Shahid Iqbal Bhatti was arrested by Punjab Police from Patiala in August 8, 2008. He had been staying in Saharanpur as Deraj Sehgal.
Published : February 16, 2026 at 9:24 PM IST
Saharanpur: Shahid Iqbal Bhatti alias Devraj Sehgal, who had served a 17-year sentence for spying for Pakistan, will be back to his country 11 months after his release.
On Monday, he was brought to the district hospital for a medical examination. After completing the necessary health checkup, he was sent to Wagah border in Punjab under the supervision of a special police team.
The route and timing of Shahid's journey have been kept secret for security reasons. Iqbal was arrested by the Punjab Police in Patiala on August 8, 2008, with sensitive military maps. During interrogation by the ATS and investigating agencies, it was revealed that he had been residing in Hakikat Nagar, under the name Devraj Sehgal, in Sadar Bazaar locality of Saharanpur for around a year.
Iqbal had obtained a voter ID, PAN card, and ration card using forged documents made with his Hakikat Nagar address. He had also opened a bank account. On November 6, 2008, the Chief Manager of the State Bank of India had filed a complaint against him.
Cases were filed against Iqbal under Section 3 of the Official Secrets Act, Section 14 of the Foreigners Act, and Sections 3 (D) and 12 of the Passport Act. Action was also taken under Sections 419, 511, and 123 of the Indian Penal Code.
After being sentenced by a court, he was imprisoned in Gautam Buddh Nagar District Jail. Including various cases and periods of judicial custody, he spent about 17 years in jail. His sentence was over 11 months ago following which the jail administration sent a report to the Saharanpur police regarding his deportation. Following this, correspondence took place between the police, LIU, and jail administration. Guidelines were sought from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of External Affairs.
The Ministry of External Affairs had requested a report on cases registered against Iqbal in Punjab. After all formalities were completed and coordination with the Pakistani embassy, the decision was taken to send him back.
ASP Manoj Yadav said special security arrangements were made during Iqbal's medical examination at the District Hospital on Monday. After receiving the medical report, he was escorted to the Attari border under tight security. "There, Iqbal will be handed over to the Pakistani Army at around 11 am on Tuesday. The entire process is being carried out in accordance with Central Government guidelines, and all legal formalities have been completed," he said.
Also Read
CBI Brings Suspected Spy To Jaipur For Interrogation After Detention In Jaisalmer