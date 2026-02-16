ETV Bharat / state

Pak Spy Sent Home After 17 Years In Prison In UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar

Saharanpur: Shahid Iqbal Bhatti alias Devraj Sehgal, who had served a 17-year sentence for spying for Pakistan, will be back to his country 11 months after his release.

On Monday, he was brought to the district hospital for a medical examination. After completing the necessary health checkup, he was sent to Wagah border in Punjab under the supervision of a special police team.

The route and timing of Shahid's journey have been kept secret for security reasons. Iqbal was arrested by the Punjab Police in Patiala on August 8, 2008, with sensitive military maps. During interrogation by the ATS and investigating agencies, it was revealed that he had been residing in Hakikat Nagar, under the name Devraj Sehgal, in Sadar Bazaar locality of ​​Saharanpur for around a year.

Iqbal had obtained a voter ID, PAN card, and ration card using forged documents made with his Hakikat Nagar address. He had also opened a bank account. On November 6, 2008, the Chief Manager of the State Bank of India had filed a complaint against him.