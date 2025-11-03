ETV Bharat / state

Spurious Liquor Manufactured Under Direction Of Ex-Andhra Minister Jogi Ramesh: Probe Reveals

Amaravati: Investigations conducted by the Excise Department and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) into a spurious liquor case have revealed that former Andhra Pradesh minister and YSR Congress Party leader Jogi Ramesh, who was arrested on Sunday, had instructed Addepalli Janardhan Rao, the prime accused, to set up centres in Mulakalacheruvu and Ibrahimpatnam and start liquor production.

The aim was to divert public's attention from the sensational facts related to the multi-crore liquor scam linked to the previous YSRCP government and defame the coalition government by spreading misinformation against it, investigation has revealed.

Earlier, a video confession surfaced showing Janardhan Rao accusing Jogi Ramesh as the key 'financer and mastermind' behind the illegal liquor network.

The excise officials upon interrogating Janardhan Rao and his brother Jaganmohan Rao for a week obtained key information from them. After verifying their statements and with the help of technical evidence, officials were able to establish their involvement following which, the former minister was arrested.