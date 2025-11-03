Spurious Liquor Manufactured Under Direction Of Ex-Andhra Minister Jogi Ramesh: Probe Reveals
Jogi Ramesh was arrested by the SIT team from his residence on Sunday in connection with a spurious liquor case.
Published : November 3, 2025 at 4:55 PM IST
Amaravati: Investigations conducted by the Excise Department and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) into a spurious liquor case have revealed that former Andhra Pradesh minister and YSR Congress Party leader Jogi Ramesh, who was arrested on Sunday, had instructed Addepalli Janardhan Rao, the prime accused, to set up centres in Mulakalacheruvu and Ibrahimpatnam and start liquor production.
The aim was to divert public's attention from the sensational facts related to the multi-crore liquor scam linked to the previous YSRCP government and defame the coalition government by spreading misinformation against it, investigation has revealed.
Earlier, a video confession surfaced showing Janardhan Rao accusing Jogi Ramesh as the key 'financer and mastermind' behind the illegal liquor network.
The excise officials upon interrogating Janardhan Rao and his brother Jaganmohan Rao for a week obtained key information from them. After verifying their statements and with the help of technical evidence, officials were able to establish their involvement following which, the former minister was arrested.
During the investigation, Excise Department officials found that Janardhan Rao used to manufacture spurious liquor in Ibrahimpatnam under Jogi Ramesh's leadership when he was a minister. They concluded that he used to bring spurious liquor from Hyderabad and sell it at his bar.
Janardhan Rao told the officials that Jogi Ramesh and his brother Ramu had called him to their house in April. "They told me that if the YSRCP wants to get political mileage, they should defame the TDP and spread misinformation about the coalition government. They ordered me to start production just like I did during the YSRCP's regime. They wanted me to start operating a liquor production centre in Tamballapalle constituency," Janardhan Rao told officials.
Janardhan Rao testified that Jogi Ramesh had lured him to set up centres in Mulakalacheruvu and Ibrahimpatnam and assured him Rs 3 crore to set up a distillery in Africa. Officials of the Excise Department and SIT are conducting an investigations into this claim.
Officials have found that promising Janardhan Rao a distillery in Africa, storing cans and goods indicating manufacturing of spurious liquor at Mulakalacheruvu and the subsequent raid at the centre happened under the watchful eye of Jogi Ramesh. Some media houses publishing that many people had died after consuming spurious liquor was also part of the premeditated conspiracy, they said.
