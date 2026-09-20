ETV Bharat / state

Spurious Drug Racket Busted At Farmhouse In Karnataka's Bidadi, 24 Pharma Licences Face Action

The FDA seized medicines, machinery and printing materials valued at Rs 5.05 crore and initiated action against pharmaceutical retailers and wholesalers linked to the distribution chain. Acting on a tip-off, the Drug Enforcement Wing conducted a joint inspection on August 18 at a farmhouse in Kurubarakeranahalli, Bidadi, Bengaluru South district. Officials said the premises were allegedly being used for pharmaceutical operations without a valid licence. “Preliminary investigation indicates that low-cost medicines were being procured from neighbouring states, filled into new vials and relabelled to resemble expensive life-saving medicines, including products carrying the Pfizer brand name,” said Srinivas K, Commissioner, Food Safety and Drugs Administration. Officials also found QR and scanning codes on the suspected counterfeit labels that did not function during verification. Authorities warned that spurious medicines could contain incorrect or potentially harmful substances, posing a serious threat to patients. Thousands of Vials, Machinery Seized

The seizure includes 5,640 vials labelled Cefiavigent 2.5 Injection, valued at about Rs 3.38 crore, and 1,531 Hizlam injectable vials, estimated at Rs 52.24 lakh. Officials also recovered 470 Xavitaz vials, 264 Emblavei vials carrying Pfizer labels, 165 Zavicefta vials and quantities labelled Tigynt IV, Tigvnet, Aztreo and Trezam. As many as 30 boxes of expired medicines, packaging components, an injection-filling machine and forged labels and stamps were also seized.



“The recovery of expired medicines is a serious concern because the investigation indicates an attempt to bring such products back into the supply chain,” Srinivas said. Samples of the seized medicines have been sent for laboratory testing to determine their chemical composition, sterility and potency. Batch numbers and entries relating to the seized drugs are also being blocked on the Karnataka FDA portal to prevent further distribution or sale.



16 Licences Cancelled, Eight Suspended



As investigators traced the distribution network, the FDA cancelled 16 drug licences and suspended eight others involving retailers and wholesalers. The suspended licences include that of the Pfizer C&F depot at Kempalinganahalli in Nelamangala taluk, Bengaluru Rural district.



A criminal case has been registered under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. Counterfeit medicines are classified as spurious drugs under Section 17B. Offences involving their manufacture, sale, stocking or distribution can attract punishment under Section 27, including a minimum of 10 years of rigorous imprisonment extending up to life imprisonment, besides fines. “The investigation will follow the entire supply chain. Those responsible for manufacturing, stocking, supplying or selling spurious medicines will face action under the law,” Srinivas said.



A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has widened the probe to identify and trace those behind the alleged network. The seized medicines, machinery and printing materials are being documented for production before the JMFC Court, Bengaluru South. The FDA has advised patients to purchase life-saving medicines only from licensed pharmacies and obtain valid tax invoices.



“If consumers notice suspicious differences in medicine packaging or find that a QR code on a drug label does not scan, they should immediately report it to Drug Enforcement authorities,” Srinivas said.