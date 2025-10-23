ETV Bharat / state

Ranchi To Host South Asian Senior Athletics Championship

Ranchi: Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand, is all set to host the South Asian Senior Athletics Championship 2025 from October 24 to 26 at Birsa Munda Football Stadium, Morabadi.

Ranchi is hosting a major international sports event after a gap of 15 years. As many as 254 players and officials from six South Asian countries- India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives are participating in the event. The competition is being organized under the joint auspices of Athletics Federation of India (AFI), Jharkhand Olympic Association (JOA) and Jharkhand Government.

The Championship will be declared open by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on October 24 at 6 pm. At least 500 artists will present a glimpse of folk art, dance and tribal heritage of Jharkhand at the opening ceremony. The city has been decorated on the theme "Where Culture Meets Courage" for the event.