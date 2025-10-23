Ranchi To Host South Asian Senior Athletics Championship
Published : October 23, 2025 at 4:55 PM IST
Ranchi: Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand, is all set to host the South Asian Senior Athletics Championship 2025 from October 24 to 26 at Birsa Munda Football Stadium, Morabadi.
Ranchi is hosting a major international sports event after a gap of 15 years. As many as 254 players and officials from six South Asian countries- India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives are participating in the event. The competition is being organized under the joint auspices of Athletics Federation of India (AFI), Jharkhand Olympic Association (JOA) and Jharkhand Government.
The Championship will be declared open by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on October 24 at 6 pm. At least 500 artists will present a glimpse of folk art, dance and tribal heritage of Jharkhand at the opening ceremony. The city has been decorated on the theme "Where Culture Meets Courage" for the event.
Sports Minister Sudivya Kumar said Jharkhand is proud to host sportspersons from South Asia. "I urge all sportspersons to play with integrity and return as ambassadors of goodwill. The event will prove to be a milestone for the players of Jharkhand," he said.
The Indian team consists of 73 players. Similarly, 63 players from Sri Lanka, 27 from Nepal, 20 from Bangladesh, 15 from Maldives and eight from Bhutan will participate in the event.
JOA General Secretary and SAAF 2025 Coordinator Madhukant Pathak said, "Our target is 25 gold medals for India. Last time in Kochi (2008) India finished at the top with 57 medals. This time we are all set to better that record," he said.
Kumar along with Sports Department officers Shekhar Jamuar and Madhu Kant Pathak inspected the Birsa Munda Stadium on Thursday and expressed satisfaction over the preparations and appreciated the organizing committee.
