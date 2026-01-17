Sporadic Clashes Across Maharashtra After Civic Poll Results: Jalna, Akola Among Affected
The Jalna clash left between 10-15 people injured; in Akola, defeated candidates from the BJP allegedly attacked party's winner Sharad Turkar after results were declared.
Published : January 17, 2026 at 11:38 AM IST
Jalna: Clashes broke out between rival groups in several parts of Maharashtra Friday evening after the results of the civic polls across Maharashtra were announced, which was swept by the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition.
In Jalna, a clash broke out between two groups with sticks and rods after the municipal election results were announced. The altercation occurred between supporters of the Congress's Syed Rahim and Shiv Sena's Sheikh Javed, in Ward Number 10, and left anywhere between 10-15 people injured. Reportedly, the clash also involved stone-pelting.
Upon receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. During the fight, 4-5 people had sustained head injuries, while one or two people sustained injuries on their hands and arms. All the injured underwent treatment at the district general hospital.
Akola
Meanwhile, in Akola, a political dispute erupted in the Akot File area, where a newly-elected BJP corporator was attacked by a group of defeated candidates from his own party. Sharad Turkar, the BJP corporator-elect from Ward Number 2, was attacked after the results were declared, allegedly by candidates from his own party who had been defeated. Turkar has been admitted to the Government Medical College.
According to the information received, Turkar was on his way to accept felicitations, when he was attacked by Nitin Raut, a defeated candidate who is also a BJP member. As the dispute escalated and people from both groups confronted each other, vehicles and shops were vandalised.
upon receiving information about the incident, District Superintendent of Police Archit Chandak and other police officers arrived at the scene. With the situation appearing to go out of control, the police reportedly resorted to a mild lathicharge. The situation is currently under control, but there is a tense calm.
Archit Chandak, DSP Akola, later said, "Upon receiving information about the incident, the police brought the situation under control. Police security has been deployed."
Civic Poll Results
On Friday, the BJP swept the Jalna civic polls, winning 41 out of 65 seats, marking the first time the party has won a majority in the city known for its steel re-rolling, seed and agro industries.
Among the more talked about victories from here is that of Shrikant Pangarkar, an accused in the 2017 killing of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh. He won as an Independent from Ward No. 13, defeating Raosaheb Dhoble of the BJP.
The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena was second with 12 wins. The polls here had turned into a prestige battle between Shiv Sena MLA Arjun Khotkar and his arch rival Kailash Gorantyal, who had joined the BJP from the Congress recently.
The Congress, which once dominated the municipal council here before it was upgraded to a municipal corporation, suffered a major setback, managing to win only nine seats. The party contested the election without a clear local leadership, following Gorantyal's exit, observers said.
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) failed to open its account despite fielding contestants on 12 seats. The party's prospects were weakened after its district president Bhaskar Ambekar joined the Eknath Shinde faction.
Both NCP factions, under Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar, were routed. The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, which contested 17 seats, failed to open its account.
The AIMIM, which contested 17 seats, won from two.
Political observers said the BJP's move to give tickets to four Muslims split the minority votes. Of the four, Mazhar Sayyed emerged victorious. (with PTI inputs)
Also Read:
- Maharashtra Civic Polls: BJP-led Mahayuti Trumps Opposition, Installs Triple Engine In India's Richest Local Body
- Maharashtra Civic Poll Results 2026: Factors That Helped BJP Retain Nagpur
- Gauri Lankesh Murder Accused Shrikant Pangarkar Wins Jalna Civic Polls As Independent In Maharashtra
- After Ink Row In Maharashtra, Rahul Gandhi Alleges 'EC Gaslighting Citizens'; BJP Calls Him 'Anti-National'