Sporadic Clashes Across Maharashtra After Civic Poll Results: Jalna, Akola Among Affected

Jalna: Clashes broke out between rival groups in several parts of Maharashtra Friday evening after the results of the civic polls across Maharashtra were announced, which was swept by the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition.

In Jalna, a clash broke out between two groups with sticks and rods after the municipal election results were announced. The altercation occurred between supporters of the Congress's Syed Rahim and Shiv Sena's Sheikh Javed, in Ward Number 10, and left anywhere between 10-15 people injured. Reportedly, the clash also involved stone-pelting.

Upon receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. During the fight, 4-5 people had sustained head injuries, while one or two people sustained injuries on their hands and arms. All the injured underwent treatment at the district general hospital.

Akola

Meanwhile, in Akola, a political dispute erupted in the Akot File area, where a newly-elected BJP corporator was attacked by a group of defeated candidates from his own party. Sharad Turkar, the BJP corporator-elect from Ward Number 2, was attacked after the results were declared, allegedly by candidates from his own party who had been defeated. Turkar has been admitted to the Government Medical College.

According to the information received, Turkar was on his way to accept felicitations, when he was attacked by Nitin Raut, a defeated candidate who is also a BJP member. As the dispute escalated and people from both groups confronted each other, vehicles and shops were vandalised.

upon receiving information about the incident, District Superintendent of Police Archit Chandak and other police officers arrived at the scene. With the situation appearing to go out of control, the police reportedly resorted to a mild lathicharge. The situation is currently under control, but there is a tense calm.

Archit Chandak, DSP Akola, later said, "Upon receiving information about the incident, the police brought the situation under control. Police security has been deployed."

Civic Poll Results