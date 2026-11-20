ETV Bharat / state

Spiti To Tso Moriri? Proposed 125-Km Road And A 4.5-Km Tunnel Could Open A New Route Into Ladakh

Spiti Could Get a Direct Road to Ladakh via a 4.5-km Tunnel ( ETV Bharat )

Kullu: A road proposed between a village in Himachal Pradesh’s Spiti Valley and Korzok in eastern Ladakh could give travellers a new way to reach Tso Moriri Lake. The 125-km route would also offer the Indian Army another way into Ladakh. At the centre of the plan is a 4.5-km tunnel through Takling La, a high mountain pass.

The Centre has included the proposed Kyato–Korzok road on its list of priority projects. It would link Kyato village in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul and Spiti district with Korzok in Ladakh’s Changthang region, about 200 km from Leh. The process of obtaining forest clearance for the road and tunnel is underway.

The engineering wing of the Dogra Regiment completed about 15 km of road up to the approach to Takling La in the summer of 2026. The proposed tunnel would make it easier to cross the pass and could shorten the route by an estimated 15 to 20 km, according to Kaza Sub-Divisional Magistrate Dikshit Rana. Spiti to Tso Moriri? Proposed Road Could Open a New Route Into Ladakh (ETV Bharat) Rana said the process of getting an approval under the Forest Conservation Act is underway. "The road would give the Army another option for moving vehicles and supplies during emergencies, reducing its dependence on existing routes," he said.