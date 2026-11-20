Spiti To Tso Moriri? Proposed 125-Km Road And A 4.5-Km Tunnel Could Open A New Route Into Ladakh
A proposed 125-km road and a 4.5-km tunnel could link Spiti directly with eastern Ladakh, giving the Army and travellers another route.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 2:43 PM IST
Kullu: A road proposed between a village in Himachal Pradesh’s Spiti Valley and Korzok in eastern Ladakh could give travellers a new way to reach Tso Moriri Lake. The 125-km route would also offer the Indian Army another way into Ladakh. At the centre of the plan is a 4.5-km tunnel through Takling La, a high mountain pass.
The Centre has included the proposed Kyato–Korzok road on its list of priority projects. It would link Kyato village in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul and Spiti district with Korzok in Ladakh’s Changthang region, about 200 km from Leh. The process of obtaining forest clearance for the road and tunnel is underway.
The engineering wing of the Dogra Regiment completed about 15 km of road up to the approach to Takling La in the summer of 2026. The proposed tunnel would make it easier to cross the pass and could shorten the route by an estimated 15 to 20 km, according to Kaza Sub-Divisional Magistrate Dikshit Rana.
Rana said the process of getting an approval under the Forest Conservation Act is underway. "The road would give the Army another option for moving vehicles and supplies during emergencies, reducing its dependence on existing routes," he said.
The Manali-Leh highway crosses several high passes, including Baralacha La, Naki La, Lachulung La and Tanglang La. The Shinku La route connects to Ladakh through the Zanskar Valley. The proposed road would give the Army an additional route into Korzok and the wider Changthang region.
For Spiti residents, the proposal goes back at least to 2010. Local resident Chetan Dorje said villagers and members of the Border Roads Organisation surveyed the possible route that year. In November 2022, his father raised the demand for the road with Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, then the MP for Ladakh.
If built, the road could improve connectivity between Spiti, Pin Valley and the Korzok area. It would also give visitors travelling through Spiti another way to reach Tso Moriri Lake, opening up a new itinerary across the two regions.
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