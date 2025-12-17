Spiritual Township At Alipiri: TTD's Decision To Prioritize Common Devotee
Every day, 70,000 to 100,000 devotees visit Tirumala for darshan of Lord Venkateswara.
Published : December 17, 2025 at 1:17 PM IST
Tirupati: The hardships faced by ordinary devotees coming for darshan of Lord Venkateswara will soon be a thing of the past. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has taken a crucial decision to put an end to the struggles faced by devotees in finding accommodation in Tirupati and to curb private exploitation.
It will soon begin the construction of an 'Integrated Township' with state-of-the-art facilities at Alipiri. It has decided to relocate the existing Shilpa Kala College and undertake this massive project on the available 20-25 acres of land.
Limitations on the hill
Due to geographical limitations and water scarcity in Tirumala, it is not possible to construct new rooms there. Although there are around 7,500 rooms, they are far from sufficient. As a result, devotees are forced to wait on the roads and in sheds due to the lack of accommodation on the hill. Thousands of devotees are forced to leave their belongings in lockers before going for worship. On the other hand, the traffic of private vehicles reaches up to 10,000 during weekends. Officials are considering measures to control these issues in view of pollution, congestion, and parking problems.
Lack of accommodation... and a drain on pockets
They face severe difficulties due to the lack of adequate accommodation facilities. In this context, unofficial 'homestays' and private lodges are exploiting them mercilessly.
"As per Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu's instructions, since Tirumala has turned into a concrete jungle, we have decided to construct a township at Alipiri. We will submit a report to the Andhra Pradesh government soon. Construction will begin as soon as we receive the necessary budget approvals," said TTD Chairman BR Naidu.
