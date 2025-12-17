ETV Bharat / state

Spiritual Township At Alipiri: TTD's Decision To Prioritize Common Devotee

Tirupati: The hardships faced by ordinary devotees coming for darshan of Lord Venkateswara will soon be a thing of the past. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has taken a crucial decision to put an end to the struggles faced by devotees in finding accommodation in Tirupati and to curb private exploitation.

It will soon begin the construction of an 'Integrated Township' with state-of-the-art facilities at Alipiri. It has decided to relocate the existing Shilpa Kala College and undertake this massive project on the available 20-25 acres of land.

Limitations on the hill

Due to geographical limitations and water scarcity in Tirumala, it is not possible to construct new rooms there. Although there are around 7,500 rooms, they are far from sufficient. As a result, devotees are forced to wait on the roads and in sheds due to the lack of accommodation on the hill. Thousands of devotees are forced to leave their belongings in lockers before going for worship. On the other hand, the traffic of private vehicles reaches up to 10,000 during weekends. Officials are considering measures to control these issues in view of pollution, congestion, and parking problems.