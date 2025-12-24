ETV Bharat / state

Spiritual Gurus, Leaders Recall Late Shivashankarappa's Role In Education And Community Service At Memorial Meeting

The Swamiji noted that institutions started under Shivashankarappa were producing around 3,400 graduates annually and had opened doors for students from rural backgrounds. He described Shivashankarappa as an Ajatashatru who treated people from all political parties and communities with equal respect. “He never carried bitterness. He believed institutions must continue beyond individuals, like music that flows without stopping,” he said.

Speaking at the meeting, Jagadguru Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswamiji of Suttur recalled Dr. Shivashankarappa’s lifelong contribution to education and society. He said Shivashankarappa played a key role in transforming Davangere into an educational centre. “Davangere was once known mainly for its industries. He worked to make it a place of learning, a centre that now educates thousands of rural students every year,” the seer said.

Bengaluru: A memorial service, Nudi Namana, was held in Bengaluru on Wednesday in memory of Dr. Shamanur Shivashankarappa, former National President of the All India Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha. The programme was organised by the Mahasabha at the Taralabalu Kendra Auditorium and brought together spiritual leaders, political representatives and office-bearers from across the state.

The Swamiji also stressed the need for continuity in the Mahasabha’s leadership. Referring to the vacant post of president, he said the organisation should appoint an interim head and later a full-time president to ensure its work continues smoothly. “His life was one of duty until the last moment. The responsibility now lies with all of us,” he added.



Calls to Honour His Legacy Through Education and Unity



In his address, Shankar Bidari reflected on losing two senior leaders of the community in 2025, including Dr. Shivashankarappa and Tippanna. He spoke about Shivashankarappa’s 11-year tenure as Mahasabha president and his personal contributions. “He donated two acres of land and one crore rupees for a student hostel in Bengaluru. Building that hostel for at least 1,000 students will be the best tribute we can offer,” Bidari said.



Bidari also spoke about the evolution of the Mahasabha over its 121-year history. He said the organisation must now focus more directly on the needs of ordinary people. “A society that is organised and economically strong earns respect. Internal divisions only weaken us,” he said, urging community members to contribute regularly for collective development.



Former Rajya Sabha MP Prabhakar Kore recalled his long association with Shivashankarappa, describing him as someone who never chased power. “Even when he had the ability to rise higher in politics, he never asked for authority,” Kore said. He highlighted efforts to establish girls’ hostels in backward regions and appealed to donors to support such initiatives. “If every district supports a hostel, it will be a true tribute to those who worked for education,” he added.



Personal Tributes Reflect Lasting Impact

Former minister Rani Satish paid tribute to Dr. Shivashankarappa and his wife Parvatamma, comparing them to a banyan tree that gave shelter to society. “They were like the two eyes of the community, guiding and watching over it,” she said.

Mahasabha Vice President Chidananda Murthy spoke about Shivashankarappa’s humility and commitment to equality. “He never raised his voice in anger and treated everyone with affection,” Murthy said. He also recalled Shivashankarappa’s role in resolving a major community conflict in 2018-19 by personally appealing for unity. “His ideals will remain with us even though he is no longer here,” he said. The memorial concluded with prayers for strength for the family and the community, and a collective resolve to carry forward the work and values upheld by Dr. Shamanur Shivashankarappa.



