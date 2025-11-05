ETV Bharat / state

Spiritual Fervour Peaks In Haridwar As Lakhs Take Holy Dip In The Ganga On Kartik Purnima

Haridwar: On November 5, lakhs of devotees gathered in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, for Kartik Purnima and Ganga Snan, the last major bathing festival of the year. The holy snan began around 3.50 AM, and by morning, large numbers of pilgrims had already taken the sacred dip, praying for spiritual purification and good fortune. This marked the start of a day filled with religious fervour and devotion.

Throughout the day, the spiritual fervour continued as devotees participated in rituals and prayers along the ghats, culminating in the Ganga Aarti and evening festivities.

Devotees from different states gathered at the ghats of Haridwar for the Ganga Snan, the auspicious bath. From Har Ki Pauri to Kushavart, Bhimgoda, Chandi Ghat, and Ramghat, every stretch is filled with chants and devotional hymns, further amplifying the spiritual atmosphere.

The festival's energy intensified as the day progressed, with pilgrims noting that the atmosphere felt similar to the Kumbh Mela. Later, devotees joined the evening Ganga Aarti, praying and lighting lamps along the river.

Chants Of 'Har Har Gange' And 'Jai Maa Gange'

The chants of 'Har Har Gange' and 'Jai Maa Gange' echoed over the river. Thousands of lamps on the Ganga made a beautiful scene. Devotees offered diyas and prayed for their families while worshipping Lord Vishnu and Maa Ganga. Chief priest of the Narayan Shila Temple, Pandit Manoj Tripathi, stated that according to mythology, Lord Shiva defeated the demon Tripurasura on this day, marking the beginning of the tradition of bathing in holy rivers and offering charity.