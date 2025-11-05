Spiritual Fervour Peaks In Haridwar As Lakhs Take Holy Dip In The Ganga On Kartik Purnima
Chants of 'Har Har Gange' filled the air as lamps floated on the Ganga, with devotees offering diyas and praying for their families' well-being.
Published : November 5, 2025 at 1:06 PM IST
Haridwar: On November 5, lakhs of devotees gathered in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, for Kartik Purnima and Ganga Snan, the last major bathing festival of the year. The holy snan began around 3.50 AM, and by morning, large numbers of pilgrims had already taken the sacred dip, praying for spiritual purification and good fortune. This marked the start of a day filled with religious fervour and devotion.
Throughout the day, the spiritual fervour continued as devotees participated in rituals and prayers along the ghats, culminating in the Ganga Aarti and evening festivities.
Devotees from different states gathered at the ghats of Haridwar for the Ganga Snan, the auspicious bath. From Har Ki Pauri to Kushavart, Bhimgoda, Chandi Ghat, and Ramghat, every stretch is filled with chants and devotional hymns, further amplifying the spiritual atmosphere.
The festival's energy intensified as the day progressed, with pilgrims noting that the atmosphere felt similar to the Kumbh Mela. Later, devotees joined the evening Ganga Aarti, praying and lighting lamps along the river.
Chants Of 'Har Har Gange' And 'Jai Maa Gange'
The chants of 'Har Har Gange' and 'Jai Maa Gange' echoed over the river. Thousands of lamps on the Ganga made a beautiful scene. Devotees offered diyas and prayed for their families while worshipping Lord Vishnu and Maa Ganga. Chief priest of the Narayan Shila Temple, Pandit Manoj Tripathi, stated that according to mythology, Lord Shiva defeated the demon Tripurasura on this day, marking the beginning of the tradition of bathing in holy rivers and offering charity.
This spiritual significance was echoed by devotees, some of whom shared that the sacred dip brought a sense of inner cleansing. Many also praised the arrangements and discipline maintained by security forces and volunteers managing the crowd and parking.
Security Arrangements For Kartik Purnima
In view of the heavy turnout, authorities have implemented strict security measures by dividing the fair area into 11 zones and 36 sectors, and deploying police, water police, State Disaster Response Force, National Disaster Response Force, and flood rescue teams. Additionally, drone cameras and extra CCTV systems are being used to monitor movement along the ghats to ensure safety.
To prevent congestion, especially on the national highway, traffic routes leading into Haridwar have been diverted. Additionally, dedicated control points and route diversions have been established to ensure the smooth movement of devotees. With these measures in place, officials estimate that over 30 lakh people may take the dip by evening.
Dev Deepawali Celebrated
On Tuesday night, Har Ki Pauri was illuminated with thousands of lamps for Dev Deepawali, followed by fireworks that lit up the sky. With major snan festivals like Makar Sankranti and Baisakhi not being observed until 2026, many devotees are treating this Kartik Purnima as a special opportunity for spiritual liberation, concluding the festival’s key rituals.
