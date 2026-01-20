Spiralling Gold And Silver Prices Impact Costs Of Ayurvedic Medicines With Traces Of Precious Metals
Ayurvedic medicines containing gold, silver and pearl ash were once the most sold, but now their sales have declined by almost 65%.
Ajmer: The spiralling prices of gold and silver are having a direct impact on Ayurvedic medicines in which traces of these costly metals are used. The prices of such medicines are skyrocketing.
Ayurvedic medicines containing gold, silver and pearl ash were once the most sold, but now their sales have declined by almost 65%. These medicines have become virtually impossible to procure for the poor and the middle class. Consequently, medicines without metal and gemstone ash are the only option left for patients undergoing Ayurvedic treatment.
Experts disclosed that Ayurvedic medicines containing metals and gemstones are used to treat many serious ailments. There are over 50 Ayurvedic medicines that use gold and silver ash, but the rising prices of gold and silver are significantly impacting both the purchase and sale of these medicines.
Experts disclosed that expensive Ayurvedic medicines were already beyond the reach of the common man, and now purchasing medicines containing gold and silver has become increasingly difficult.
Ayurvedic medicine wholesaler Subhash Khandelwal said that the prices of Ayurvedic medicines containing gold and silver ash are rising exponentially. “Precious metals have been used in many Ayurvedic medicines for centuries. Only government officials and employees are able to purchase these medicines because they benefit from the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS). Similarly, only the financially well-off are able to purchase them. These medicines have become increasingly out of reach for the common man and the poor,” he said.
Khandelwal said that with the rate of gold and silver soaring continuously, it doesn't seem that there will be any relief in the cost of Ayurvedic medicines in the coming days.
“The government should control the rising prices of Ayurvedic medicines and promote Ayurveda. There should be a large Ayurvedic hospital in the centre of the city,” he said while accusing private Ayurvedic hospitals of looting the people. He said that treatment there is available only to the eligible and wealthy under the RGHS scheme.
Experts say that metal mixed Ayurvedic medicines are useful in treating many serious diseases like arthritis, mental illness, paralysis, lung disease, cold, diabetes, typhoid, acidity, stomach ache, heart disease, paralysis, brain haemorrhage, eye diseases, etc.
Khandelwal is a wholesaler of Ayurvedic medicines. Giving an example, he said that Basant Kushmakar Ras Ayurvedic medicine containing metal used to cost Rs 3,700, but it is now available for Rs 10,755. Similarly, Yogendra Ras, which used to cost Rs 1,400, is now available for Rs 3,000.
“There are many such medicines, in which the rates have increased according to the increase in prices of gold or silver. Sales of metal mixed medicines have reduced by 60%. Due to the low sales, purchases have also been reduced,” he said.
Khandelwal disclosed that, like many medicines, gold and silver ash are also mixed in Chyawanprash. Half a kilo of Chyawanprash that used to cost Rs 1470 is now available for more than Rs 2000. The rates of Chyawanprash vary according to the amount of precious metal. Chyawanprash of some companies costs up to Rs 10000 per kg, which is difficult for middle and poor-class people to buy.
He explained that Ayurvedic treatment lasts for a long time. Many people have now started demanding loose tablets of precious metal mixed medicine.
He said the government has no control over the companies manufacturing Ayurvedic medicines that hike the prices of medicines arbitrarily whenever they want. “The government should control Ayurvedic pharmaceutical companies so that the prices of Ayurvedic medicines cannot be increased arbitrarily,” he said, while stating that even Unani medicines contain traces of gold, silver, pearl, etc.
“There was a time when medicines containing gold and silver ash used to be the highest-selling among all Ayurvedic medicines, but now the demand for medicines containing gold and silver ash has decreased to only 35 % to 40 %, “he added while pointing out that there is no alternative to such medicines.
Meanwhile, Director of Rajasthan Ayurveda Department, Dr Anand Kumar Sharma, said, “The rise in the price of gold and silver has also led to an increase in the prices of Ayurvedic medicines. However, there are many other Ayurvedic medicines that are useful for serious illnesses. Consequently, the use of medicines without precious metals has increased compared to before. Medicines containing gold and silver ash are not supplied to government dispensaries.”