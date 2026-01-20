ETV Bharat / state

Spiralling Gold And Silver Prices Impact Costs Of Ayurvedic Medicines With Traces Of Precious Metals

Ajmer: The spiralling prices of gold and silver are having a direct impact on Ayurvedic medicines in which traces of these costly metals are used. The prices of such medicines are skyrocketing.

Ayurvedic medicines containing gold, silver and pearl ash were once the most sold, but now their sales have declined by almost 65%. These medicines have become virtually impossible to procure for the poor and the middle class. Consequently, medicines without metal and gemstone ash are the only option left for patients undergoing Ayurvedic treatment.

Experts disclosed that Ayurvedic medicines containing metals and gemstones are used to treat many serious ailments. There are over 50 Ayurvedic medicines that use gold and silver ash, but the rising prices of gold and silver are significantly impacting both the purchase and sale of these medicines.

Experts disclosed that expensive Ayurvedic medicines were already beyond the reach of the common man, and now purchasing medicines containing gold and silver has become increasingly difficult.

Ayurvedic medicine wholesaler Subhash Khandelwal said that the prices of Ayurvedic medicines containing gold and silver ash are rising exponentially. “Precious metals have been used in many Ayurvedic medicines for centuries. Only government officials and employees are able to purchase these medicines because they benefit from the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS). Similarly, only the financially well-off are able to purchase them. These medicines have become increasingly out of reach for the common man and the poor,” he said.

Khandelwal said that with the rate of gold and silver soaring continuously, it doesn't seem that there will be any relief in the cost of Ayurvedic medicines in the coming days.

“The government should control the rising prices of Ayurvedic medicines and promote Ayurveda. There should be a large Ayurvedic hospital in the centre of the city,” he said while accusing private Ayurvedic hospitals of looting the people. He said that treatment there is available only to the eligible and wealthy under the RGHS scheme.

Experts say that metal mixed Ayurvedic medicines are useful in treating many serious diseases like arthritis, mental illness, paralysis, lung disease, cold, diabetes, typhoid, acidity, stomach ache, heart disease, paralysis, brain haemorrhage, eye diseases, etc.