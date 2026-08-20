ETV Bharat / state

Spices Board To Give Full Support To Startups For Value-Added Spice Exports

Ernakulam: The Union government and the Spices Board are stepping up efforts to promote value-added spice products and help young entrepreneurs turn innovative ideas into market-ready products, Spices Board Chairperson Sangeetha Viswanathan said.

Speaking to ETV Bharat at the Spices Board headquarters here the other day, Sangeetha said entrepreneurs with promising and well-prepared projects would receive technical and financial support, including access to laboratory facilities and expert guidance.

The initiative is being strengthened through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Ernakulam-headquartered Spices Board and the ICAR-Indian Institute of Spices Research (ICAR-IISR), Kozhikode. The collaboration aims to promote technology-driven enterprises in the spice and agriculture sectors and encourage the development of products beyond conventional spice powders.

From Spice Powders To New Products

A growing number of young entrepreneurs are exploring innovative ways of using spices in the food and pharmaceutical sectors. The Spices Board aims to help such ideas move from the laboratory and early stages of development to commercial production.

Under the collaboration, selected entrepreneurs will receive access to laboratory facilities, technical assistance, product-development support and other guidance needed to take their ideas towards the market.

The AgVenture Technology Business Incubator of ICAR-IISR, Kozhikode, will serve as the incubation centre for the initiative.

The partnership will bring together startups, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), spice exporters and farmer producer organisations (FPOs), providing them with research support, technology transfer, product development, incubation, business mentoring and guidance on funding.

Dedicated pilot-plant facilities will also be arranged to support product development and processing.

Support Under ASPIRE Scheme

Spices Board chairman Sangeeth Viswanathan (ETV Bharat)

The initiative is linked to ASPIRE — Assistance to Spice Incubation Centers for Rising Entrepreneurship, a Spices Board scheme aimed at encouraging entrepreneurship in the spice sector.

Sangeetha said several exporters have already benefited from the scheme and that the Board intends to provide greater opportunities for new entrepreneurs with innovative ideas.

ICAR-IISR will act as a link between scientific research and commercial applications, helping technologies developed in the agricultural and spice sectors reach businesses and consumers.