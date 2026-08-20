Spices Board To Give Full Support To Startups For Value-Added Spice Exports
The AgVenture Technology Business Incubator of ICAR-IISR, Kozhikode, will serve as the incubation centre for the initiative, says Parvees K
Published : August 20, 2026 at 3:27 PM IST
Ernakulam: The Union government and the Spices Board are stepping up efforts to promote value-added spice products and help young entrepreneurs turn innovative ideas into market-ready products, Spices Board Chairperson Sangeetha Viswanathan said.
Speaking to ETV Bharat at the Spices Board headquarters here the other day, Sangeetha said entrepreneurs with promising and well-prepared projects would receive technical and financial support, including access to laboratory facilities and expert guidance.
The initiative is being strengthened through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Ernakulam-headquartered Spices Board and the ICAR-Indian Institute of Spices Research (ICAR-IISR), Kozhikode. The collaboration aims to promote technology-driven enterprises in the spice and agriculture sectors and encourage the development of products beyond conventional spice powders.
From Spice Powders To New Products
A growing number of young entrepreneurs are exploring innovative ways of using spices in the food and pharmaceutical sectors. The Spices Board aims to help such ideas move from the laboratory and early stages of development to commercial production.
Under the collaboration, selected entrepreneurs will receive access to laboratory facilities, technical assistance, product-development support and other guidance needed to take their ideas towards the market.
The AgVenture Technology Business Incubator of ICAR-IISR, Kozhikode, will serve as the incubation centre for the initiative.
The partnership will bring together startups, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), spice exporters and farmer producer organisations (FPOs), providing them with research support, technology transfer, product development, incubation, business mentoring and guidance on funding.
Dedicated pilot-plant facilities will also be arranged to support product development and processing.
Support Under ASPIRE Scheme
The initiative is linked to ASPIRE — Assistance to Spice Incubation Centers for Rising Entrepreneurship, a Spices Board scheme aimed at encouraging entrepreneurship in the spice sector.
Sangeetha said several exporters have already benefited from the scheme and that the Board intends to provide greater opportunities for new entrepreneurs with innovative ideas.
ICAR-IISR will act as a link between scientific research and commercial applications, helping technologies developed in the agricultural and spice sectors reach businesses and consumers.
The collaboration is also expected to encourage the development of innovative processing technologies and quality, value-added spice products aimed at international markets.
Looking Beyond Traditional Export Markets
The Spices Board is also seeking to expand India's spice export markets amid global economic and geopolitical uncertainties.
Sangeetha said the opening of new markets through Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) could create additional opportunities for Indian spice exporters. The Board is working to increase exports to emerging markets and reduce dependence on traditional destinations.
She said growing international demand for Indian spices was creating new opportunities for exporters.
Focus On Quality And Safe Farming
The Board is simultaneously strengthening quality-control measures for Indian spices exported to overseas markets. Continuous inspections and interventions have helped reduce the rejection of Indian spice products in foreign markets, according to Sangeetha.
For the past two years, the Board has also been conducting awareness programmes among farmers on safer pest-control practices.
Efforts are under way to identify suitable bio-pesticides and make them more easily available to farmers.
Sangeetha said the Spices Board has also submitted a petition to the State Agriculture Department seeking a complete ban on the sale and use of hazardous pesticides that could pose risks to human health and the environment.
The combined focus on innovation, incubation, product development, quality and safer cultivation is aimed at giving India's spice sector a stronger presence in global markets while creating new opportunities for entrepreneurs.
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