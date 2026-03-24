ETV Bharat / state

'No Longer Wish To Live': SpiceJet Security Executive Dies By Suicide In Gorakhpur After Sharing Status

Gorakhpur: A woman from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district allegedly died by suicide moments after sharing a status on Instagram and WhatsApp saying, "I no longer wish to live" on Monday, police said.

The woman, Shivangi Verma, who was employed as a security executive at SpiceJet Airways, resided in a rented accommodation in Sainik Vihar Colony in Gorakhpur. Her landlord saw her WhatsApp status and immediately went to check her room. When she did not open the door despite his repeated knockings, he immediately informed the police.

CP Pandey, Station House Officer (SHO) of the AIIMS police station said a team was dispatched to the scene and entered the room after breaking the door. The woman was found lying on her bed and was rushed to the AIIMS Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. Forensic team has collected evidence from the scene, and her family members were informed, he added.

"Preliminary investigations reveal the woman, Shivangi Verma, was a native of Malikpur village in Ballia. She was working as a security executive at SpiceJet Airways and was unmarried. Her landlord informed the police that he had gone to her room after seeing her WhatsApp status. Finding the room locked from the inside and receiving no response despite calling out to her, he contacted the police," Pandey said.