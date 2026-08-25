ETV Bharat / state

Dear As 'Deer', 'Vegitables': Spelling Errors In School Chart Trigger Political Slugfest In Punjab

Chandigarh: The Opposition parties have slammed the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab after a post shared by education minister Harjot Singh Bains about a government school in Fazilka drew attention to glaring spelling errors in charts displayed in classrooms.

The issue came to the limelight after Anand Ranganathan of Jawaharlal Nehru University’s (JNU) Special Centre for Molecular Medicine shared a newspaper report stating children were seen forced to study under the open sky in the Fazilka School.

This led Opposition questioning the much-touted education model of the AAP government.

Responding to the criticisms, Bains shared a photograph of the current situation of the school, claiming that new rooms are being built and arrangements have been made in accordance with ensuring the safety of the children. This photograph further fuelled the controversy.

BJP's former IT cell head Amit Malviya and the Shiromani Akali Das (SAD) leaders zoomed in on the classroom's photograph posted by Bains, highlighting the spelling blunders in the classroom charts. The chart displayed on the classroom board had words like dear misspelt as 'dear' and vegetables as 'vegitables'.

Taking a jibe at Punjab government's "commitment to education", Malviya said that instead of propaganda, it should focus on quality of education. "Such commitment to education! Punjab’s Education Minister has posted a photo of a school where the board itself exposes the state of education: “Dear” instead of “Deer.” “Vegitables” instead of “Vegetables.” When even basic English spelling is wrong on a school board, perhaps the AAP government should focus less on photo-ops and propaganda and more on the quality of education in Punjab," his post read.

Echoing the same, SAD said that AAP's "education scam" has been exposed and the leaders should share their valuable suggestions. “If this is what is being taught in government schools in Punjab, then it is no wonder that more than six lakh students have dropped out of government schools since 2022. Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains's mind is clearly foggy. Perhaps he should try eating proper 'VEGITABLES'! 'DEER' Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal ji, now that the 'education scam' of AAP has been completely exposed, please share your valuable suggestions. Your puppet leaders here are struggling and making one PR mistake after another," it posted on its X handle.