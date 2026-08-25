Dear As 'Deer', 'Vegitables': Spelling Errors In School Chart Trigger Political Slugfest In Punjab
Harjot Singh Bains had posted a photograph of a school, where the classroom showed a chart with spelling errors.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 5:33 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Opposition parties have slammed the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab after a post shared by education minister Harjot Singh Bains about a government school in Fazilka drew attention to glaring spelling errors in charts displayed in classrooms.
The issue came to the limelight after Anand Ranganathan of Jawaharlal Nehru University’s (JNU) Special Centre for Molecular Medicine shared a newspaper report stating children were seen forced to study under the open sky in the Fazilka School.
This led Opposition questioning the much-touted education model of the AAP government.
Responding to the criticisms, Bains shared a photograph of the current situation of the school, claiming that new rooms are being built and arrangements have been made in accordance with ensuring the safety of the children. This photograph further fuelled the controversy.
BJP's former IT cell head Amit Malviya and the Shiromani Akali Das (SAD) leaders zoomed in on the classroom's photograph posted by Bains, highlighting the spelling blunders in the classroom charts. The chart displayed on the classroom board had words like dear misspelt as 'dear' and vegetables as 'vegitables'.
Such commitment to education!— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 24, 2026
Punjab’s Education Minister has posted a photo of a school where the board itself exposes the state of education:
“Dear” instead of “Deer.”
“Vegitables” instead of “Vegetables.”
When even basic English spelling is wrong on a school board, perhaps… https://t.co/ntfp97US4C pic.twitter.com/igYi4wMTYV
Taking a jibe at Punjab government's "commitment to education", Malviya said that instead of propaganda, it should focus on quality of education. "Such commitment to education! Punjab’s Education Minister has posted a photo of a school where the board itself exposes the state of education: “Dear” instead of “Deer.” “Vegitables” instead of “Vegetables.” When even basic English spelling is wrong on a school board, perhaps the AAP government should focus less on photo-ops and propaganda and more on the quality of education in Punjab," his post read.
Echoing the same, SAD said that AAP's "education scam" has been exposed and the leaders should share their valuable suggestions. “If this is what is being taught in government schools in Punjab, then it is no wonder that more than six lakh students have dropped out of government schools since 2022. Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains's mind is clearly foggy. Perhaps he should try eating proper 'VEGITABLES'! 'DEER' Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal ji, now that the 'education scam' of AAP has been completely exposed, please share your valuable suggestions. Your puppet leaders here are struggling and making one PR mistake after another," it posted on its X handle.
If this is what is being taught in Govt schools in Punjab, No wonder over 6 lakh students have dropped out from Govt schools since 2022.— Shiromani Akali Dal (@Akali_Dal_) August 24, 2026
Punjab’s Education Minister @harjotbains is showing clear signs of brain fog. Maybe he should try eating the right ‘VEGITABLES’!
'DEER'… https://t.co/6w8lV86NHz pic.twitter.com/pPIJYVG0tG
This made Bains adopt a more aggressive stance, pointing out that Punjab has surpassed Kerala in NITI Aayog School Education Quality Index 2026 by climbing from the 27th to first position.
"Thank you for your concern, Amit Ji, Badal Sahib and others. First your IT cell found old videos and old news because you all hate Punjab—you are all anti-Punjab. Now you have zoomed in on a poster in a classroom. I am happy that you are fully focused on the schools of Punjab," Bains wrote on his X handle.
He further wrote, “Since you are counting spelling mistakes—here are some real figures: Punjab has now jumped from 27th to No. 1 in the NITI Aayog School Education Quality Index 2026 surpassing Kerala. More than 19,000 government schools have been upgraded, thousands of new classrooms have been built and students who used to sit on the floor have been given desks.”
“But you will never say a word about this because you only want ‘Udta Punjab’, not ‘Padata Punjab’,” he added.
Thank you for your concern, Amit ji, Badal Sab, and others.— Harjot Singh Bains (@harjotbains) August 24, 2026
First your IT cell dug up old videos and old news, because you all hate Punjab — you're all anti-Punjab. Now you've zoomed in on a classroom poster. I'm glad Punjab's schools have your undivided attention.
Since you're… https://t.co/O2DHkkzDf3
Bains said that the opposition’s ‘hatred for Punjab’ is his motivation. “Keep zooming in on the posters. We will keep fixing the schools - the buildings, the boards, the spellings and the results, everything. Education is not a photo-shoot for us, it is a mission and my passion."
This is not the first instance when politics has heated up on schools in Punjab. A few days ago, BJP’s Rajya Sabha member and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh had also attacked the government on social media by sharing a video of the dilapidated condition of the toilets of a government school in village Jalla of Fatehgarh Sahib. But when that video was checked, it turned out to be from 2018 when the Congress government was in power in the state.
At that time too, Bains had made a surprise visit to the school and shared a video of the current situation in which the facilities of smart boards, clean water and modern toilets were shown.
Punjab is scheduled to go to polls early next year. APP had won a landslide victory in 2022 on the plank of governance, which included education as a key component.
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