Speeding Vehicle Crashes Into Auto; Three Dead, Several Injured In UP’s Jhansi

A late-night crash in Jhansi killed three passengers and injured many. ( Representational Image/IANS )

Jhansi: Two people died and several others were injured after an unidentified vehicle rammed into an auto carrying passengers returning from a wedding late Friday night in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

Police and ambulances responded promptly, moving the injured to a nearby Community Health Centre. Two victims died during treatment. Nine critically injured people were referred to Jhansi Medical College. Police began searching for the unidentified vehicle and sent the bodies for a post-mortem.

Superintendent of Police Dr Arvind Singh said 16 people, including women, men and children, were travelling in an auto. They were returning to Kakrabai after attending a wedding.

Around 11 pm, when they reached near Lohia Mahila Mahavidyalaya on the Gursarai-Garautha road under Gursarai police station limits, a vehicle hit the auto, leaving all passengers seriously injured.