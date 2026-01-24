Speeding Vehicle Crashes Into Auto; Three Dead, Several Injured In UP’s Jhansi
Three fatalities were reported after a vehicle struck an auto near Gursarai in Jhansi, injuring wedding guests and triggering a police investigation.
Published : January 24, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST
Jhansi: Two people died and several others were injured after an unidentified vehicle rammed into an auto carrying passengers returning from a wedding late Friday night in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.
Police and ambulances responded promptly, moving the injured to a nearby Community Health Centre. Two victims died during treatment. Nine critically injured people were referred to Jhansi Medical College. Police began searching for the unidentified vehicle and sent the bodies for a post-mortem.
Superintendent of Police Dr Arvind Singh said 16 people, including women, men and children, were travelling in an auto. They were returning to Kakrabai after attending a wedding.
Around 11 pm, when they reached near Lohia Mahila Mahavidyalaya on the Gursarai-Garautha road under Gursarai police station limits, a vehicle hit the auto, leaving all passengers seriously injured.
After locals informed Dial 112, police and ambulances transported the injured to the Community Health Centre.
Doctors declared Janki (18) and Sitaramaiya (55), both residents of Kakrabai, dead. Meanwhile, the critically injured Kallu Pal, Parvati, Jaykunwar, Shivani, Mannu, Jagwati, Heera, Sheela, and Narayan were referred to Jhansi Medical College.
Draupadi, Jaish, Sachin, Ramvati and Arvind are undergoing treatment at the Community Health Centre in Gursarai. Narayandas, who had been referred in critical condition to Jhansi Medical College, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning during treatment.
Police said efforts are underway to identify and trace the vehicle involved in the accident.
