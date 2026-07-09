Speeding Truck Runs Over Policemen In Haryana's Nuh, Constable Killed
Rescue operations were initiated and the injured ASI was admitted to the Medanta Hospital where his condition is reported to be critical
Published : July 9, 2026 at 8:04 PM IST
Gurugram: A Haryana police constable was killed while an Assistant Sub Inspector sustained serious injuries after a speeding truck ran over them on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway near Goyla village in Nuh district on Thursday, police said.
The accident took place when a police team reached the Expressway to take a vehicle loaded with cattle in its custody. However, the vehicle broke down and was subsequently parked on the roadside.
A speeding truck soon rammed into the stationary vehicle, killing constable Girish on the spot. While the Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Mukesh Phogat sustained serious injuries, another policeman Sahil narrowly escaped, they added.
Rescue operations were initiated and the injured ASI was admitted to the Medanta Hospital where his condition is reported to be critical. The constable's body has been sent for postmortem and an FIR has been registered.
"All aspects of the accident are being investigated. We have seized the vehicle loaded with cattle and the truck that caused the collision. A further probe is underway", a spokesperson of the Nuh police said.
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