ETV Bharat / state

Speeding Truck Runs Over Policemen In Haryana's Nuh, Constable Killed

Gurugram: A Haryana police constable was killed while an Assistant Sub Inspector sustained serious injuries after a speeding truck ran over them on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway near Goyla village in Nuh district on Thursday, police said.

The accident took place when a police team reached the Expressway to take a vehicle loaded with cattle in its custody. However, the vehicle broke down and was subsequently parked on the roadside.

A speeding truck soon rammed into the stationary vehicle, killing constable Girish on the spot. While the Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Mukesh Phogat sustained serious injuries, another policeman Sahil narrowly escaped, they added.