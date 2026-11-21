Speeding Truck Runs Over 22-Year-Old In West Delhi's Mayapuri; Driver Flees
The victim's belongings, including a damaged helmet and an Aadhaar card, helped investigators establish his identity after the fatal collision.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 2:14 PM IST
New Delhi: A 22-year-old man was killed after a speeding truck hit him at Mayapuri Chowk in West Delhi on Friday night. The truck driver fled the scene after the accident, leaving the victim critically injured.
Police have identified the deceased as Vishal Roy, a native of West Bengal. Police have sent his body to the mortuary at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and launched a search for the absconding driver.
According to DCP West Harswardhan V Swami, Rajouri Garden police station received a PCR call reporting a road accident at Mayapuri Chowk around 10.43 pm on November 20, 2026.
A police team immediately reached the spot and found a young man lying on the road with serious injuries. He was declared dead during the initial examination.
Broken Helmet, Bag Help Police Identify Victim
Police found a broken helmet and a bag near the victim's body. However, police did not find either the truck involved in the accident or the victim's vehicle at the spot.
A search of the bag led to the recovery of some clothes and an Aadhaar card, which helped police identify the deceased as Vishal Roy. He was originally from Gauripura in Tikarpur, in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district.
According to police, another caller informed them that a truck had hit the victim before the driver fled with the vehicle.
Police are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed in the surrounding areas to identify the truck and trace its driver. An FIR has been registered at Rajouri Garden police station under relevant sections pertaining to rash and negligent driving and causing death by negligence.
Police are also contacting the victim's family members in West Bengal. His body will be sent for post-mortem examination after his relatives reach Delhi. Further investigation is underway.
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