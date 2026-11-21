ETV Bharat / state

Speeding Truck Runs Over 22-Year-Old In West Delhi's Mayapuri; Driver Flees

Police at the accident spot at Mayapuri Chowk in West Delhi, where a 22-year-old man was killed in a truck accident. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: A 22-year-old man was killed after a speeding truck hit him at Mayapuri Chowk in West Delhi on Friday night. The truck driver fled the scene after the accident, leaving the victim critically injured.

Police have identified the deceased as Vishal Roy, a native of West Bengal. Police have sent his body to the mortuary at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and launched a search for the absconding driver.

According to DCP West Harswardhan V Swami, Rajouri Garden police station received a PCR call reporting a road accident at Mayapuri Chowk around 10.43 pm on November 20, 2026. A police team immediately reached the spot and found a young man lying on the road with serious injuries. He was declared dead during the initial examination. Broken Helmet, Bag Help Police Identify Victim Police found a broken helmet and a bag near the victim's body. However, police did not find either the truck involved in the accident or the victim's vehicle at the spot.