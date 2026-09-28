Rajasthan: 2 Dead, 2 Lose Legs As Speeding Truck Hits Bike In Jaipur
Two Uttar Pradesh factory workers died, and two others were critically injured on Monday when a speeding truck rammed their motorcycle in Jaipur.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 1:52 PM IST
Jaipur: At least two people were killed and two others injured on Monday after a speeding truck hit a motorcycle carrying four friends on a service road in Jaipur, Rajasthan, police said.
The victims, all factory workers originally from Uttar Pradesh, were commuting together on a single motorcycle near a culvert near Daulatpura area when a truck heading toward Kherwadi struck their vehicle. Police said that the impact was so severe that all four riders were pushed to a significant distance onto the road.
“Two of them, Avkesh and Praveen died on the spot from head trauma and massive blood loss,” said Daulatpura Station House Officer (SHO) Mahendra Singh Yadav.
He identified the two survivors as Vikas and Shivam, who sustained serious injuries, including the severing of their legs.
“The collision was highly severe, and a police team arrived immediately upon receiving the information to handle rescue operations,” Yadav said. “We transported the injured to Sawai Man Singh Hospital, where they are currently undergoing emergency treatment.”
Police have seized the truck involved in the crash, which carries an Uttar Pradesh commercial registration plate. “The current status of the driver, his identity and the exact cause of the crash remain under investigation,” they said.
Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the hospital mortuary for post-mortem and other formalities. “All four individuals were employed at a manufacturing unit in the nearby Harmada industrial area and were heading back to their residence at the time of the fatal accident,” police added.
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