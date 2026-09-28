ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: 2 Dead, 2 Lose Legs As Speeding Truck Hits Bike In Jaipur

Speeding Truck Mows Down Four Youths Riding On Single Bike; Two Dead, Two Critical ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: At least two people were killed and two others injured on Monday after a speeding truck hit a motorcycle carrying four friends on a service road in Jaipur, Rajasthan, police said.

The victims, all factory workers originally from Uttar Pradesh, were commuting together on a single motorcycle near a culvert near Daulatpura area when a truck heading toward Kherwadi struck their vehicle. Police said that the impact was so severe that all four riders were pushed to a significant distance onto the road.

“Two of them, Avkesh and Praveen died on the spot from head trauma and massive blood loss,” said Daulatpura Station House Officer (SHO) Mahendra Singh Yadav.

He identified the two survivors as Vikas and Shivam, who sustained serious injuries, including the severing of their legs.