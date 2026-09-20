ETV Bharat / state

Four Killed, Two Injured As Speeding Dumper Rams Autorickshaw In South-West Delhi

Delhi: At least four people died and two were injured after a speeding dumper rammed a crane and an autorickshaw on Mathura road in South-West Delhi during the early hours of Sunday. The dumper driver fled the scene after the accident.

It is learnt that the hit-and-run accident took place at around 3:20 AM within the jurisdiction of Sarita Vihar Police Station while the autorickshaw was carrying workers engaged in CCTV installation for the 'Safe City Project'. The dumper coming from Noida rammed the autorickshaw and a crane leading to the death of four persons. Three of the four deceased have been identified as 23-year-old Umesh, 35-year-old Praveen, and 34-year-old HR Manager Suraj. Umesh and Praveen were residents of Sangam Vihar.

The dumper driver fled the scene and remains unidentified, while details regarding the deceased HR Manager are being obtained from his company so that his family could be informed.

Ramdas, the father of the deceased Umesh, stated that they learned that the speeding dumper had rammed the autorickshaw leading to the deaths. Ramdas said that Umesh was married and had two children. The family is originally from Uttar Pradesh and presently lives in Sangam Vihar.