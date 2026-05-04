ETV Bharat / state

8 Killed As Speeding Car Runs Over Bystanders After Bikes Collide In UP's Ambedkar Nagar

In this image, Police were seen at the accident site, investigating the accident in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar. ( ETV Bharat )

Ambedkar Nagar: Eight persons were killed after a speeding car ran over a group of bystanders who had gathered to help injured motorcyclists following a collision here, police said on Monday. The accident took place near Ashrafpur Bhua village on the Jalalpur-Akbarpur road in Ambedkar Nagar district at about 12:00 AM on Sunday night, ASP (East) Tejvir Singh said.

The area was within the limits of the Jalalpur police station. Two motorcycles had earlier collided, leaving two persons injured. As locals assembled at the spot to assist them, a speeding car ploughed into the crowd, triggering chaos and panic. The injured were rushed to a community health centre, where doctors declared six people dead.

Two critically injured victims were referred to the Ambedkar Nagar district hospital, and later to a higher centre in Tanda, where they succumbed during treatment, taking the death toll to eight, the ASP said.

Jalalpur Station House Officer (SHO) Ajay Pratap Yadav confirmed that eight people have died in the road accident and that the police are conducting an investigation into the matter.