Four Dead, One Critical As Speeding Car Rams Into Tree In Kerala’s Kannur
The vehicle coming from Bengaluru crashed into a roadside tree after the driver lost control due to overspeeding.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 11:23 AM IST
Kannur: Four persons were killed after a speeding car rammed into a tree near Chalode in Kannur district of Kerala late Friday night, police said. A fifth passenger sustained critical injuries in the tragic crash and has been admitted to a private hospital in the district.
The deceased have been identified as Param Chhetri and Harsh, both natives of Uttar Pradesh, along with Rizwan and Shan from Kerala. According to the preliminary investigation by the police, the vehicle coming from Bengaluru crashed into a roadside tree after the driver lost control due to overspeeding.
The impact of the collision was so severe that it left the car completely mangled. Residents heard a loud crash and rushed to the scene to see the horrific accident. They initiated rescue efforts and alerted the police as well as the fire brigade services.
Rescue operations proved extremely challenging as the vehicle was entirely mangled and the passengers were trapped inside. Fire force personnel had to cut open the mangled remains of the car to extricate all five people.
The five victims were immediately rushed to the hospital, though four of them succumbed to their injuries. The lone survivor is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of a private hospital. Further updates on his medical condition are awaited.
The bodies have been shifted to the hospital mortuary for autopsy and will be handed over to the families once the police inquest procedures are completed. Relatives of the deceased have already left for Kannur after receiving the tragic news.
The district administration and police are helping the relatives to make necessary arrangements to transport the bodies to their respective hometowns after the postmortem. Meanwhile, investigators are examining whether driver fatigue due to long distance contributed to the crash. The wrecked car was later cleared from the road using a crane, restoring traffic in the area.
Local residents pointed out that vehicles frequently overspeed in this stretch, especially at night time, while there is poor street lighting and the road alignment, which further increases the risk of accidents.
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