ETV Bharat / state

Four Dead, One Critical As Speeding Car Rams Into Tree In Kerala’s Kannur

Four people were killed and one is battling for life, after a car over sped in an accident near Kunnur ( ETV Bharat )

Kannur: Four persons were killed after a speeding car rammed into a tree near Chalode in Kannur district of Kerala late Friday night, police said. A fifth passenger sustained critical injuries in the tragic crash and has been admitted to a private hospital in the district.

The deceased have been identified as Param Chhetri and Harsh, both natives of Uttar Pradesh, along with Rizwan and Shan from Kerala. According to the preliminary investigation by the police, the vehicle coming from Bengaluru crashed into a roadside tree after the driver lost control due to overspeeding.

The impact of the collision was so severe that it left the car completely mangled. Residents heard a loud crash and rushed to the scene to see the horrific accident. They initiated rescue efforts and alerted the police as well as the fire brigade services.

Rescue operations proved extremely challenging as the vehicle was entirely mangled and the passengers were trapped inside. Fire force personnel had to cut open the mangled remains of the car to extricate all five people.