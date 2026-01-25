ETV Bharat / state

Speeding Car Rams Into Food Cart In Udaipur, Two Killed

Udaipur: A speeding car rammed into a roadside food cart in Ambamata police station area of Rajasthan's Udaipur district on Sunday morning, killing two persons, who were having breakfast there, police said.

The accident occurred at 6:30 am in front of Baroda Bank, just 150 meters from the Ambamata police station. According to police, the car collided with the food cart so hard that it was thrown around 20 feet away and two persons were run over by the vehicle.

Eyewitnesses said there were two occupants in the car, and they fled the scene after the accident. Angry locals staged a protest and demonstration were held at the site.

Ambamata police station officer Mukesh Soni said cops have been deployed at the spot and efforts are underway to pacify the angry crowd. The bodies have been kept in the mortuary of MB Hospital. The deceased have been identified as Abdul Majeed (70) and Mohammad Imran (35), both residents of Chhipa Colony and worked as tailors, he said.