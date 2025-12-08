Speeding Car Rams Bullet In Delhi’s Krishna Nagar; 22-Year-Old Killed, Two Injured
Published : December 8, 2025 at 3:00 PM IST
New Delhi: In another speeding incident, a 22-year-old man died and two others were injured, when a speeding car allegedly hit a motorcycle in east Delhi’s Krishna Nagar around 4.10 am on Monday. This, once again, highlights the issue of speeding on Delhi’s roads during low-traffic hours.
The red Swift car, travelling at speed, crashed into a Royal Enfield motorcycle which two young men were riding. The collision left the motorcycle mangled on the road. The car mounted the central divider, with its front portion extensively damaged.
Police arrived at the spot and took the two youths to the hospital, where 22-year-old Sehbaaj, a resident of Khureji, was declared dead. The pillion rider, 21-year-old Sameer, also from Khureji, is in GTB Hospital with serious injuries. The family of the deceased Sehbaaj is inconsolable, struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss.
The car driver, Rishabh (28), a resident of Sangam Vihar, also suffered injuries and was admitted to Hedgewar Hospital. Another man who was travelling with Rishabh fled the scene immediately. The police is currently searching for him.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said the damaged Enfield motorcycle and red Swift car were found at the scene. A case under sections related to rash and negligent driving causing death, has been registered.
Preliminary suspicion suggests the car was speeding. Investigators are also examining whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol. A clear picture will emerge only after medical reports are received. Police are now checking CCTV footage from the area.
They are conducting mechanical inspections of both vehicles and recording eyewitness statements to reconstruct the sequence of events and identify the associate who fled.
Local residents said that because traffic is minimal during the early morning hours, many motorists exceed the speed limit, often leading to severe accidents despite repeated police crackdowns.
The incident has raised concerns about speeding and reckless driving, and the need for stricter enforcement to prevent similar incidents on Delhi’s roads.
