ETV Bharat / state

Speeding Car Rams Bullet In Delhi’s Krishna Nagar; 22-Year-Old Killed, Two Injured

New Delhi: In another speeding incident, a 22-year-old man died and two others were injured, when a speeding car allegedly hit a motorcycle in east Delhi’s Krishna Nagar around 4.10 am on Monday. This, once again, highlights the issue of speeding on Delhi’s roads during low-traffic hours.

The red Swift car, travelling at speed, crashed into a Royal Enfield motorcycle which two young men were riding. The collision left the motorcycle mangled on the road. The car mounted the central divider, with its front portion extensively damaged.

Police arrived at the spot and took the two youths to the hospital, where 22-year-old Sehbaaj, a resident of Khureji, was declared dead. The pillion rider, 21-year-old Sameer, also from Khureji, is in GTB Hospital with serious injuries. The family of the deceased Sehbaaj is inconsolable, struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss.

The car driver, Rishabh (28), a resident of Sangam Vihar, also suffered injuries and was admitted to Hedgewar Hospital. Another man who was travelling with Rishabh fled the scene immediately. The police is currently searching for him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said the damaged Enfield motorcycle and red Swift car were found at the scene. A case under sections related to rash and negligent driving causing death, has been registered.