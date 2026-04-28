ETV Bharat / state

Four Dead, 2 Injured After Speeding Car Ploughs Into Pedestrians, Rams Parked Lorry In Andhra Pradesh

Police examine the wrecked car whicn met with an accident in Vizianagaram ( ETV Bharat )

Vizianagaram: Four people were killed while two others sustained severe injuries after a speeding car hit pedestrians and then crashed into the rear of a parked lorry in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram late Monday night. The horrific mishap occurred on the National Highway near Perapuram in the Pusapatirega Mandal of Vizianagaram district. SP A.R. Damodar, who rushed to the accident spot said that overspeeding caused the mishap according to preliminary investigation. The wrecked car in Vizianagaram road accident (ETV Bharat) Police said that the ill-fated car was carrying a group of friends—contractors by profession—who were traveling from Srikakulam to Visakhapatnam. Three individuals died at the scene of the accident, while a fourth person succumbed to their injuries while being transported to the Vizianagaram Government General Hospital (GGH).