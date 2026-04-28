Four Dead, 2 Injured After Speeding Car Ploughs Into Pedestrians, Rams Parked Lorry In Andhra Pradesh
The speeding car first hit two pedestrians before ramming into a roadside parked lorry after the driver lost control on the vehicle.
Published : April 28, 2026 at 12:13 PM IST
Vizianagaram: Four people were killed while two others sustained severe injuries after a speeding car hit pedestrians and then crashed into the rear of a parked lorry in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram late Monday night.
The horrific mishap occurred on the National Highway near Perapuram in the Pusapatirega Mandal of Vizianagaram district. SP A.R. Damodar, who rushed to the accident spot said that overspeeding caused the mishap according to preliminary investigation.
Police said that the ill-fated car was carrying a group of friends—contractors by profession—who were traveling from Srikakulam to Visakhapatnam. Three individuals died at the scene of the accident, while a fourth person succumbed to their injuries while being transported to the Vizianagaram Government General Hospital (GGH).
Police identified the deceased as Srinivasa Rao, an irrigation contractor from Visakhapatnam; K. Simhachalam from Bobbili; and Samantula Ramesh and Ramu, both from Gangupeta in Kotabommali Mandal, Srikakulam District.
According to the police, the car first hit two pedestrians who had just stepped onto the road after having tea at a local stall. Subsequently, the driver lost control of the vehicle, and it crashed into the rear of a lorry that was parked a short distance away. Two occupants of the car and the two pedestrians lost their lives in the accident.
The individual currently undergoing treatment at the hospital with severe injuries is reported to hail from Bobbili. Police said that based on preliminary identification, one of the deceased at the accident scene was Srinivas, an irrigation contractor from Visakhapatnam.
It is understood that relatives of a judge hailing from Amaravati were among those traveling in the car.