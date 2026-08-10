ETV Bharat / state

Speeding Car Kills Man, 3-Year-Old Daughter In Jaipur; Driver Arrested After Fleeing

Jaipur: At least two people, including a toddler, lost their lives while two others were critically injured after their motorcycle was allegedly hit by a speeding car late Sunday night near Sanganer Stadium in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Police said the accident involved a speeding car with Haryana registration that went out of control and struck a motorcycle and six other vehicles while fleeing. But the driver was apprehended near Haldighati Gate of the city.

The deceased have been identified as 35-year-old Vishnu, a native of Bharatpur, and his three-year-old daughter Srishti. His wife and son suffered serious injuries in the accident and are in critical condition at Jaipur’s SMS Hospital, according to officials.

Police said Vishnu and Srishti were declared dead by doctors soon after arrival; their bodies were subsequently shifted to the mortuary at Jaipuria Hospital for post-mortem examination. They will be handed over to their relatives after all necessary legal formalities have been completed.

Vishnu was living with his family in Jaipur’s Durgapura area, and they were travelling on the motorcycle when the car hit them from behind near the stadium, police added.