Speeding Car Kills Man, 3-Year-Old Daughter In Jaipur; Driver Arrested After Fleeing
A speeding car in Jaipur hit a motorcycle, killing a man and his 3-year-old daughter; the driver fled but was arrested, while two are critical.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 1:50 PM IST
Jaipur: At least two people, including a toddler, lost their lives while two others were critically injured after their motorcycle was allegedly hit by a speeding car late Sunday night near Sanganer Stadium in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
Police said the accident involved a speeding car with Haryana registration that went out of control and struck a motorcycle and six other vehicles while fleeing. But the driver was apprehended near Haldighati Gate of the city.
The deceased have been identified as 35-year-old Vishnu, a native of Bharatpur, and his three-year-old daughter Srishti. His wife and son suffered serious injuries in the accident and are in critical condition at Jaipur’s SMS Hospital, according to officials.
Police said Vishnu and Srishti were declared dead by doctors soon after arrival; their bodies were subsequently shifted to the mortuary at Jaipuria Hospital for post-mortem examination. They will be handed over to their relatives after all necessary legal formalities have been completed.
Vishnu was living with his family in Jaipur’s Durgapura area, and they were travelling on the motorcycle when the car hit them from behind near the stadium, police added.
Malpura Gate Station House Officer (SHO) Udaybhan Yadav confirmed the incident and casualties, stating that the car, with a Haryana registration, was overspeeding and went out of control, hitting multiple vehicles.
“The car first hit the motorcycle at the LMB intersection, injuring the couple and their two-and-a-half-year-old daughter and son. Police, with the help of passersby, rushed them to the hospital, where the man and daughter succumbed, while the wife and son are being treated for serious injuries,” he said.
“Upon receiving information about the incident, we immediately set up a blockade. The car driver was apprehended near Haldighati Gate. He is currently being interrogated and has undergone a medical examination,” the SHO said.
The police have seized the car involved in the accident, and traffic on the road, which was disrupted for some time following the accident, has been restored.
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