ETV Bharat / state

Speeding Car Kills Five, Injures Two in Agra

Agra: Five people were killed and two were injured when a speeding car ran over pedestrians in Agra in Uttar Pradesh on Friday night. The incident occurred on Kendriya Hindi Sansthan Road in the New Agra police station area. Among those killed were four men and a woman.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Shesh Mani Upadhyay said police rushed five critically injured people to Sarojini Naidu Medical College. Doctors declared them dead on arrival.

The deceased have been identified as Babli (33), Bhanu Pratap (25), Kamal (23), Krishna (20), and Bantesh (21). Rahul and Golu are receiving treatment at the hospital.

Police seized the vehicle and arrested the driver. They are investigating whether he was driving under the influence of alcohol. Premchand, of Nagla Budhi, told police his family was sitting outside under a tent when a speeding car neared a resort and hit Bhanu, an online food delivery boy, killing him instantly.