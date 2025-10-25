Speeding Car Kills Five, Injures Two in Agra
A speeding vehicle hit seven people; five died, while two are hospitalised and receiving treatment.
Published : October 25, 2025 at 10:36 AM IST
Agra: Five people were killed and two were injured when a speeding car ran over pedestrians in Agra in Uttar Pradesh on Friday night. The incident occurred on Kendriya Hindi Sansthan Road in the New Agra police station area. Among those killed were four men and a woman.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Shesh Mani Upadhyay said police rushed five critically injured people to Sarojini Naidu Medical College. Doctors declared them dead on arrival.
The deceased have been identified as Babli (33), Bhanu Pratap (25), Kamal (23), Krishna (20), and Bantesh (21). Rahul and Golu are receiving treatment at the hospital.
Police seized the vehicle and arrested the driver. They are investigating whether he was driving under the influence of alcohol. Premchand, of Nagla Budhi, told police his family was sitting outside under a tent when a speeding car neared a resort and hit Bhanu, an online food delivery boy, killing him instantly.
After hitting Bhanu Pratap, the driver saw a police checkpoint and accelerated. Losing control, the car ran over 42-year-old Babli and her son Golu. It then struck painter Kamal and his friend Krishna, who were passing by, and crushed a pedestrian, Bantesh.
The car hit the divider; the airbags opened, saving the driver. Afterwards, angry people broke the window, caught the driver, and beat him. Police rescued the driver and took him to the station. The crowd then caused chaos, raising slogans and demanding help for the victims.
As the unrest grew, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Aditya Kumar, ACP Hariparvat Akshay Sanjay Mahadik, and other police officials arrived. After about three hours, the police pacified the crowd and took the car into custody.
