Speeding Car Hits Truck on Jaipur Highway, Three Dead, Several Injured

Jaipur: At least three people were killed and several others injured after a speeding car rammed into a truck in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Tuesday, police officials said. The incident took place on National Highway 48 in the Chandwaji police station area, they said. The collision was so severe that the front portion of the car was completely crushed.

According to Chandwaji Station House Officer (SHO) Hiralal Saini, the car involved in the accident from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, collided with the truck near Bilpur village, leading to a massive traffic jam on the highway. Following this, vehicles were stranded on the highway from both sides. Police teams, along with senior officials, rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment.

"Three people died on the spot, while five to six others, including women and children, sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital," Saini said, adding that efforts are underway to establish the identities of the deceased and injured.