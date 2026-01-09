ETV Bharat / state

Speeding Car Hits Truck On Indore Bypass; 3, Including Former Home Minister's Daughter Killed

Indore: At least three people, including Prerna Bachchan, the daughter of former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bala Bachchan, were killed, and a woman was seriously injured after the car they were travelling in hit a truck, police said. Police said that the accident took place around 5:15 AM on Friday in the Tejaji Nagar police station area limits in Indore.

According to police, the victims were returning home after celebrating a birthday party. They had gone to Mhow for the celebration and were on their way back to Indore when the tragedy occurred. Police said that the group was travelling in a Tata Nexon car. As the vehicle came out of the Ralamandal area and entered the bypass road, it lost control and crashed into a truck. The impact of the collision was severe, leaving the car completely mangled.

The deceased have been identified as Prakhar Kasilwal, Manu Sandhu, and Prerna Bachchan. All three died on the spot due to the intensity of the crash. The fourth occupant, Anushka Rathi, was critically injured and rushed to a nearby hospital. She is currently undergoing treatment.