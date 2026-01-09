Speeding Car Hits Truck On Indore Bypass; 3, Including Former Home Minister's Daughter Killed
Former Home Minister Bala Bachchan's daughter, along with two others, was killed after their car hit a truck while returning from a birthday party.
Published : January 9, 2026 at 1:03 PM IST
Indore: At least three people, including Prerna Bachchan, the daughter of former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bala Bachchan, were killed, and a woman was seriously injured after the car they were travelling in hit a truck, police said. Police said that the accident took place around 5:15 AM on Friday in the Tejaji Nagar police station area limits in Indore.
According to police, the victims were returning home after celebrating a birthday party. They had gone to Mhow for the celebration and were on their way back to Indore when the tragedy occurred. Police said that the group was travelling in a Tata Nexon car. As the vehicle came out of the Ralamandal area and entered the bypass road, it lost control and crashed into a truck. The impact of the collision was severe, leaving the car completely mangled.
The deceased have been identified as Prakhar Kasilwal, Manu Sandhu, and Prerna Bachchan. All three died on the spot due to the intensity of the crash. The fourth occupant, Anushka Rathi, was critically injured and rushed to a nearby hospital. She is currently undergoing treatment.
Police said that the rescue operation was challenging due to the condition of the car. The bodies of the victims were trapped inside the wreckage and had to be removed using a crane and cutting equipment. After recovery, the bodies were sent to MY Hospital for post-mortem examination.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Krishnalal Chandani confirmed the accident and said an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the mishap. Police are also searching for the truck driver involved and have begun examining CCTV footage from nearby areas.
After receiving news of his daughter's death, Bala Bachchan left his residence in Rajpur for Indore. Several Congress leaders, relatives and close associates have also reached MY Hospital to support the grieving family.
Also Read