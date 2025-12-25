Uttarakhand: Speeding Car Hits Three Labourers In Nainital; Driver Flees Scene
Road accidents continue to raise concern in Uttarakhand, as the labourers were seriously injured after being hit by a car.
Published : December 25, 2025 at 2:52 PM IST
Nainital: At least three labourers were injured after a speeding car rammed into them in Uttarakhand’s Nainital, officials said on Thursday. The incident took place in the Tallital Phansi Gadera area, they said.
The injured workers, identified as Bihari Lal, Pappu and Rajesh Lal, residents of Hari Nagar, were on their way to the Army Guest House on Raj Bhavan Road for painting work when the incident occurred near a steep incline.
According to sources, the car struck the workers and did not stop immediately. The workers were left trapped under the vehicle. Following this, the locals and passersby rushed to the spot and managed to pull the injured out from beneath the car.
The driver and his companion abandoned the vehicle at the scene and fled. Circle Officer (CO) Ravikant Semwal said that the injured were rushed to BD Pandey Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. "One of the victims, Bihari Lal, remains in critical condition and is being referred to a higher medical centre for advanced treatment," CO Semwal added.
CO Semwal said that a police team has been formed to trace and arrest the driver and his companion. "The vehicle involved in the incident has been seized, and further investigation is underway. Reports suggest the driver may be a policeman," CO Semwal said.
Read More