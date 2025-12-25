ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Speeding Car Hits Three Labourers In Nainital; Driver Flees Scene

Nainital: At least three labourers were injured after a speeding car rammed into them in Uttarakhand’s Nainital, officials said on Thursday. The incident took place in the Tallital Phansi Gadera area, they said.

The injured workers, identified as Bihari Lal, Pappu and Rajesh Lal, residents of Hari Nagar, were on their way to the Army Guest House on Raj Bhavan Road for painting work when the incident occurred near a steep incline.

According to sources, the car struck the workers and did not stop immediately. The workers were left trapped under the vehicle. Following this, the locals and passersby rushed to the spot and managed to pull the injured out from beneath the car.