ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed As Speeding Bikes Jump Signal At Marine Drive In Mumbai

Mumbai: Three persons lost their lives as two speeding motorcycles jumped a traffic signal and hit a senior citizen at Marine Drive in Mumbai on Monday. According to police, a senior citizen from Girgaon area had arrived at Marine Drive for his regular morning walk at around 5.45 AM.

Almost at the same time, two motorcycles were speeding along the road. The bikes jumped the signal and hit the senior citizen who was trying to cross the road. Two youths -- a man and a woman -- riding the motorcycles were also thrown on to the road. The police reached the spot soon and took them to civic-run Gokuldas Tejpal Hospital. However, all the three succumbed to their injuries.