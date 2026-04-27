Three Killed As Speeding Bikes Jump Signal At Marine Drive In Mumbai
Speeding bikes hit senior citizen who was on his way for morning walk at the Marine Drive in South Mumbai.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 4:21 PM IST
Mumbai: Three persons lost their lives as two speeding motorcycles jumped a traffic signal and hit a senior citizen at Marine Drive in Mumbai on Monday. According to police, a senior citizen from Girgaon area had arrived at Marine Drive for his regular morning walk at around 5.45 AM.
Almost at the same time, two motorcycles were speeding along the road. The bikes jumped the signal and hit the senior citizen who was trying to cross the road. Two youths -- a man and a woman -- riding the motorcycles were also thrown on to the road. The police reached the spot soon and took them to civic-run Gokuldas Tejpal Hospital. However, all the three succumbed to their injuries.
However, the victims are yet to be identified. According to the police, the two-wheelers were travelling at high speeds. The police are also probing whether the riders were returning home after being out at night and whether a race was underway between the two motorcyclists. Though the exact cause of the accident remains unclear, speeding is suspected to be the primary factor.
A large numbers of local residents visit Marine Drive in the early morning hours for their daily walk. Meanwhile, the police said that efforts are underway to identify the deceased. Marine Drive comes in South Mumbai and many Mumbaikars throng the pictursque area throughout the day. It is a well-known spot for hanging out with families and friends.
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