Speed Breeding Of Mustard Being Undertaken To Develop New Varieties

Bharatpur: Agriculture scientists are now using the speed breeding technique for developing new varieties of mustard in a short duration while ensuring higher yield, immunity to pests and a better quality.

The Brassica Speed ​​Breeding Facility established at the Indian Institute of Mustard Research (IIMR) at Bharatpur is using modern techniques like speed breeding and genome editing to develop five to six generations of mustard in a single year. This has reduced the time required to develop new mustard varieties from 10 to 12 years to just four to five years.

In-depth research is also underway to find a permanent solution to the parasitic weed Gudiya (Orobanchii) that has emerged as a serious challenge to the farmers. The aim is to make disease resistant and high-yielding varieties available in the future.

Senior Scientist of Biotechnology at the Institute, Dr Prashant Yadav, told ETV Bharat, "The main objective of establishing the speed breeding facility is to develop the maximum number of mustard generations in a single year, thereby accelerating the development of new and improved varieties. Mustard is a rabi crop, typically grown in winter. Traditional farming and breeding systems allow farmers and scientists to harvest only one crop per year."

He said that another option is shuttle breeding, which involves planting mustard during the summer in areas with relatively cooler temperatures. However, even this method allows for a maximum of two crops per year, which is insufficient to meet the pace of modern agricultural research.

Dr Yadav explained that the speed breeding technique provides plants with an artificially controlled environment where light duration, temperature, humidity, and carbon dioxide concentration are scientifically controlled. Plants grow rapidly in this environment, and their generation cycle is reduced to 65 to 70 days.

"As a result, it becomes possible to develop five to six generations per year. Currently, mustard crops at this Centre of the Institute are maturing in approximately 70 days, and four to five generations are being harvested annually," he said.