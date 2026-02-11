Speculations Swirl Over Potential SAD-BJP Reunion In Punjab After Leaders Share Stage At Ferozepur Anti-Drug March
Chandigarh: A routine anti-drug awareness march led by Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria in Ferozepur on February 10 has ignited fresh political speculation in Punjab after leaders from the Shiromani Akali Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party appeared together for the first time since their alliance dissolved in 2020.
Dubbed the “Drug-free vibrant Punjab” campaign, the event saw SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and BJP working president Ashwani Sharma joining the Governor, alongside Radha Soami Satsang Beas Chief Baba Gurinder, fueling rumours of a possible pre-poll tie-up ahead of the Punjab assembly elections 2027.
The march aimed to raise awareness against drug abuse in the border district took an unexpected political turn when Badal and Sharma participated in it, marking a rare political convergence of the former allies.
A closed-door meeting involving the Governor, Dhillon, Badal and Sharma, as per local inputs, also took place on the sidelines of the event.
Political observers interpret the development as a political bridge-building exercise facilitated by Dera Beas Chief, known for his influence in the Malwa region. Dhillon’s role is seen as pivotal, given his recent interactions with the leaders from both parties, including SAD’s Bikram Majithia.
The SAD-BJP alliance, which spanned over two decades, ended amid the 2020 farm laws controversy, leading to the Akali Dal’s exit from the National Democratic Alliance. Since then, both parties have contested the elections independently, with the BJP expanding its solo footprint in Punjab and SAD focusing on rebuilding its Sikh voter base.
However, the whispers of reconciliation have persisted, especially as the Aam Aadmi Party consolidates power under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Political analysts note that a united front could challenge AAP’s dominance in rural and urban seats, particularly border areas like Ferozpur.
Sukbir Singh Badal, addressing the event, emphasised his party’s commitment to the anti-drug cause without directly commenting on alliance rumours.
His post on social media read, "It was an honour to join Hon’ble Governor of Punjab Sh. Gulab Chand Kataria ji in Ferozepur for the inspiring “Drug Free - Vibrant Punjab” campaign. Unlike the previous Congress and current Aam Aadmi Party govts, which offered only lip service, Governor Sahab is leading by example— travelling village to village, city to city, with true commitment. Shiromani Akali Dal fully supports this mission and pledges maximum contribution. To the people of Punjab: Once Akali Dal forms the government in 2027, we promise to completely eradicate drugs and gangsters."
BJP leaders have remained largely tight-lipped, but Ashwani Sharma's presence at the march has been highlighted as a signal of warming ties. No official statement from the BJP’s state unit was available, though party insiders suggest backchannel talks have been going on since 2024.
Earlier statements from BJP figures such as Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini have ruled out these speculations, but state President Sunil Jakhar and Punjab Ex CM Captain Amarinder Singh have suggested on multiple platforms that an alliance is a must to form a government in Punjab.
Opposition parties were quick to criticise the gathering, viewing it as a thinly veiled political manoeuvre. Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring called it a "Samjhauta Express".
"I respect the Governor, but he should talk to Delhi first, the AAP is responsible definitely for the increase in drug addiction day by day... Everyday drugs are coming through drones from across the border, we need to bolster security... The Governor is trying to bring compromise between the BJP, and Akali Dal," Warring said while speaking to the media.
The ruling Aam Aadmi Party was even more vocal. Party’s Chief spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said, “Why are the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP members sitting on the march against drugs, because they themselves brought drugs to Punjab? It seems as if this journey has been started with some political purpose. In your haste, do not give vent to the forces that have drowned Punjab.”
As Punjab gears up for the 2027 polls, the Ferozepur episode may serve as a harbinger of shifting alliances. For decades, Punjab’s political landscape was defined by a stable two-party system between the Congress and the SAD-BJP alliance. However, the emergence of AAP and the subsequent fallout between SAD and the BJP have fragmented the electorate. With SAD attempting to reconcile its fractured factions and the INDIA alliance appearing unlikely to materialise in the state, Punjab is poised for a fierce triangular contest.
