Speculations Swirl Over Potential SAD-BJP Reunion In Punjab After Leaders Share Stage At Ferozepur Anti-Drug March

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal during the anti-drug event in Ferozepur on Tuesday. ( ANI screengrab )

Chandigarh: A routine anti-drug awareness march led by Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria in Ferozepur on February 10 has ignited fresh political speculation in Punjab after leaders from the Shiromani Akali Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party appeared together for the first time since their alliance dissolved in 2020.

Dubbed the “Drug-free vibrant Punjab” campaign, the event saw SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and BJP working president Ashwani Sharma joining the Governor, alongside Radha Soami Satsang Beas Chief Baba Gurinder, fueling rumours of a possible pre-poll tie-up ahead of the Punjab assembly elections 2027.

The march aimed to raise awareness against drug abuse in the border district took an unexpected political turn when Badal and Sharma participated in it, marking a rare political convergence of the former allies.

A closed-door meeting involving the Governor, Dhillon, Badal and Sharma, as per local inputs, also took place on the sidelines of the event.

Political observers interpret the development as a political bridge-building exercise facilitated by Dera Beas Chief, known for his influence in the Malwa region. Dhillon’s role is seen as pivotal, given his recent interactions with the leaders from both parties, including SAD’s Bikram Majithia.

The SAD-BJP alliance, which spanned over two decades, ended amid the 2020 farm laws controversy, leading to the Akali Dal’s exit from the National Democratic Alliance. Since then, both parties have contested the elections independently, with the BJP expanding its solo footprint in Punjab and SAD focusing on rebuilding its Sikh voter base.

However, the whispers of reconciliation have persisted, especially as the Aam Aadmi Party consolidates power under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Political analysts note that a united front could challenge AAP’s dominance in rural and urban seats, particularly border areas like Ferozpur.

Sukbir Singh Badal, addressing the event, emphasised his party’s commitment to the anti-drug cause without directly commenting on alliance rumours.