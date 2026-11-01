'Spectre Of Drought': Marathwada Region In Maharashtra Grapples With Sharp Decline In Groundwater Level
Groundwater level in the region dropped by an average of 4.39 metres in the month of October alone, reports Amit Phutane.
Published : November 1, 2026 at 3:24 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: There are indications that the severity of the drought in Marathwada region of Maharashtra is likely to intensify this year, with the water scarcity crisis expected to deepen.
As groundwater reserves continue to deplete, it has come to fore that the groundwater level in Marathwada dropped by an average of 4.39 metres in the month of October alone. Consequently, the region may face a severe water shortage in the near future.
The Groundwater Surveys and Development Agency (GSDA) assessed groundwater levels by monitoring 875 observation wells across eight districts of Marathwada. The assessment revealed a significant decline in groundwater levels, particularly in the districts of Dharashiv, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Beed. The sharpest drop—8.86 metres—was recorded in Dharashiv.
The decline in groundwater levels serves as a warning of an impending water crisis, making it essential to use available water resources with great care. The information was provided by Prakash Shelar, Deputy Director of the Groundwater Surveys and Development Agency.
Meanwhile, water management for the next eight months has become critical. Water expert Ashok Tejankar emphasized the need for the judicious use of existing water reserves and meticulous water planning.
Marathwada faces the prospect of a severe drought this year due to a lack of rainfall. Farmers, already distressed by the dire condition of their crops, now face the additional challenge of a substantial drop in groundwater levels. This has created a major challenge in managing water supplies for both agricultural and drinking purposes.
Specific criteria were used to determine the duration of a water scarcity period based on the extent of the decline in groundwater levels. According to established projections, a one-metre drop in groundwater levels typically leads to water scarcity starting around March; a two-meter drop brings it on as early as January, while a three-meter drop can result in water shortages beginning as soon as October.
Given the current groundwater levels, it appears that water scarcity has already begun in the Marathwada region. Shelar emphasized the urgent need to implement measures to address the crisis.
A comparison of groundwater levels in September 2026 against the average of the preceding five years reveals a decline of 4.39 metres across the Marathwada region. The GSDA analyzed data from 875 observation wells located across the region’s eight districts. The most significant drop was recorded in Dharashiv district, where groundwater levels fell by 8.86 metres. Other notable declines include 5.40 metres in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 4.55 metres in Beed, 4.44 metres in Latur, and 4.26 metres in Parbhani district.
Against the backdrop, immediate action is required to mitigate water scarcity. Proposed measures include the acquisition of private wells, deepening of existing wells, the completion of temporary water supply schemes, the creation of new water sources for villages (or the repair of existing ones), and the desilting of water bodies.
Shelar noted that, in accordance with government guidelines, priority should be given to implementing cost-effective solutions.
Compared to the last five years, groundwater levels have fallen across all eight districts of the Marathwada region this year. The groundwater level has declined by 5.40 metres in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 2.92 metres in Jalna, 4.55 metres in Beed, 4.26 metres in Parbhani, 2.23 metres in Hingoli, 4.44 metres in Latur, 2.28 metres in Nanded, and a staggering 8.86 metres in Dharashiv. The average decline across the entire region stands at 4.40 metres.
The impact of the falling groundwater level is already being felt in rural areas. With wells running dry as early as October, securing water for drinking, agriculture, and livestock has become a major challenge. Farmers with large numbers of livestock are particularly worried.
Arun Chavan, a dairy farmer from Jatwada area, said his well was brimming with water last year. However, this year, it has completely dried up by October. Chavan said he owns around 30 animals and may have to arrange for water tankers—a costly undertaking that raises the question of how such expenses will be met. He expressed deep concern, wondering how will he manage for the next eight months if the situation is already this dire in October.
Marathwada has frequently faced drought-like conditions over the last few years. However, Tejankar noted that the current situation is particularly alarming. Given the severity of the water scarcity, the government has conducted a survey of 875 observation wells across the Marathwada region and it came to fore 862 of the wells have gone completely dry.
While the groundwater level has currently dropped by up to three metres, it is expected to fall by another six to ten metres in the future. Tejankar emphasized the need to reduce water extraction from wells and other water sources. Since water cannot be 'created,' it is vital to focus on groundwater recharge but this aspect is currently being neglected, he said.
Furthermore, the growing number of borewells in the Marathwada region has become a matter of concern. The government has established regulations, such as requiring permits for drilling borewells and imposing limits on the depth to which they can be dug. However, it appears that the regulations are being widely violated.
Due to the failure to find water at shallower depths—ranging from 100 to 200 feet—borewells are being drilled as deep as 500 feet. Consequently, there is excessive extraction of groundwater, causing even deep-seated underground water sources to dry up. Tejankar emphasized that to prevent the groundwater table from dropping further, it is essential to adhere to government-mandated regulations for drilling borewells, respect the prescribed depth limits, and extract only the amount of water that is strictly necessary. This apart, he stressed the importance of focusing on groundwater recharge.
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