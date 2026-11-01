ETV Bharat / state

'Spectre Of Drought': Marathwada Region In Maharashtra Grapples With Sharp Decline In Groundwater Level

A well on the verge of completely drying up ( ETV Bharat )

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: There are indications that the severity of the drought in Marathwada region of Maharashtra is likely to intensify this year, with the water scarcity crisis expected to deepen.

As groundwater reserves continue to deplete, it has come to fore that the groundwater level in Marathwada dropped by an average of 4.39 metres in the month of October alone. Consequently, the region may face a severe water shortage in the near future.

The Groundwater Surveys and Development Agency (GSDA) assessed groundwater levels by monitoring 875 observation wells across eight districts of Marathwada. The assessment revealed a significant decline in groundwater levels, particularly in the districts of Dharashiv, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Beed. The sharpest drop—8.86 metres—was recorded in Dharashiv. The decline in groundwater levels serves as a warning of an impending water crisis, making it essential to use available water resources with great care. The information was provided by Prakash Shelar, Deputy Director of the Groundwater Surveys and Development Agency. Meanwhile, water management for the next eight months has become critical. Water expert Ashok Tejankar emphasized the need for the judicious use of existing water reserves and meticulous water planning. Marathwada faces the prospect of a severe drought this year due to a lack of rainfall. Farmers, already distressed by the dire condition of their crops, now face the additional challenge of a substantial drop in groundwater levels. This has created a major challenge in managing water supplies for both agricultural and drinking purposes. Specific criteria were used to determine the duration of a water scarcity period based on the extent of the decline in groundwater levels. According to established projections, a one-metre drop in groundwater levels typically leads to water scarcity starting around March; a two-meter drop brings it on as early as January, while a three-meter drop can result in water shortages beginning as soon as October. Given the current groundwater levels, it appears that water scarcity has already begun in the Marathwada region. Shelar emphasized the urgent need to implement measures to address the crisis. A comparison of groundwater levels in September 2026 against the average of the preceding five years reveals a decline of 4.39 metres across the Marathwada region. The GSDA analyzed data from 875 observation wells located across the region’s eight districts. The most significant drop was recorded in Dharashiv district, where groundwater levels fell by 8.86 metres. Other notable declines include 5.40 metres in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 4.55 metres in Beed, 4.44 metres in Latur, and 4.26 metres in Parbhani district. Against the backdrop, immediate action is required to mitigate water scarcity. Proposed measures include the acquisition of private wells, deepening of existing wells, the completion of temporary water supply schemes, the creation of new water sources for villages (or the repair of existing ones), and the desilting of water bodies.