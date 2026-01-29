Specific Routes In Odisha's Similipal Tiger Reserve To Be Closed From Feb 4 To 6 For President's Visit
The Kalikaprasad Gate and the Gudgudia area along with the safari tour in the park will remain closed in view of the President's visit.
Rairangpur: Several routes in Mayurbhanj's Similipal Tiger Reserve will remained closed for tourists from February 4 to 6 for the visit of President Droupadi Murmu to the park.
Similipal Tiger Conservation Project Area Director and Regional Head, Wildlife Conservation Dr Prakash Chand Gogineni, in a notice issued to Similipal authorities, stated that Kalikaprasad Gate will remained closed for tourists from February 4 to 6. Similarly, the Gudgudia area will be closed for tourists during the period. The safari tour in the park too will remain closed from February 5 to 6.
The President will undertake a six-day visit to Odisha from February 2, during which she will launch various development projects in her native Mayurbhanj district and attend the convocation ceremony of a university in Balasore, among other programmes. Murmu will arrive in Bhubaneswar on the evening of February 2 and stay the night at the Lok Bhawan, an official statement said.
On February 3, she will visit Jajpur in the morning to offer prayers at Maa Biraja Temple, and then proceed to Balasore to attend the 12th convocation ceremony of Fakir Mohan University, it said.
In the evening, she will visit the Jagannath Temple in Puri.
The President will tour her native Mayurbhanj district on February 4, where she will inaugurate a holiday home at Mahuldiha in Rairangpur and visit a girls’ higher secondary school run by the Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste Development Department. She is also scheduled to unveil the statue of Bhanj Bir Sunaram Soren and inaugurate a sports complex at Baidpur, besides laying foundation stones and inaugurating various development projects in Rairangpur.
Murmu will attend a programme at the Rairangpur Jagannath Temple on February 5, and also visit the Similipal National Park, the statement said. On February 6, she will interact with women and tribal youth groups in the morning and later attend a summit in Bhubaneswar. She will depart for Chhattisgarh from Bhubaneswar on the morning of February 7, it said.
