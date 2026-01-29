ETV Bharat / state

Specific Routes In Odisha's Similipal Tiger Reserve To Be Closed From Feb 4 To 6 For President's Visit

Rairangpur: Several routes in Mayurbhanj's Similipal Tiger Reserve will remained closed for tourists from February 4 to 6 for the visit of President Droupadi Murmu to the park.

Similipal Tiger Conservation Project Area Director and Regional Head, Wildlife Conservation Dr Prakash Chand Gogineni, in a notice issued to Similipal authorities, stated that Kalikaprasad Gate will remained closed for tourists from February 4 to 6. Similarly, the Gudgudia area will be closed for tourists during the period. The safari tour in the park too will remain closed from February 5 to 6.

The President will undertake a six-day visit to Odisha from February 2, during which she will launch various development projects in her native Mayurbhanj district and attend the convocation ceremony of a university in Balasore, among other programmes. Murmu will arrive in Bhubaneswar on the evening of February 2 and stay the night at the Lok Bhawan, an official statement said.

On February 3, she will visit Jajpur in the morning to offer prayers at Maa Biraja Temple, and then proceed to Balasore to attend the 12th convocation ceremony of Fakir Mohan University, it said.