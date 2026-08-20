ETV Bharat / state

Specially-abled Man Pushed To Death From Mumbai Local Train By Fellow Passenger; Accused Held

Mumbai: A 62-year-old physically-challenged man died on Thursday after allegedly being pushed out of a moving local train in Mumbai by a fellow passenger following an argument, police said.

The incident occurred between Mahim and Bandra railway stations at 1.22 PM on board a Borivali-bound local train from Churchgate, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

The victim, identified as Kejitan Pal Denis Piris, a resident of Santacruz (East), was allegedly pushed off the train by 48-year-old Amjad Safriddin Shaikh following an argument over sitting in the coach dedicated for physically-challenged passengers, the official of Bandra GRP said.

Other passengers in the compartment nabbed the accused and handed him over to the police after the train reached the Bandra station, according to him.

Piris sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra, where he died during treatment, he said.