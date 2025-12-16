ETV Bharat / state

Special Winter Safety Plan Put In Place For Traffic Police Personnel In Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Police has come out with a special winter safety plan for Traffic Police personnel performing their duties amid poor air quality and air pollution. The force is providing the personnel on the ground with high-quality air-filter masks, winter-specific gear and regular health checkups.

Officials disclosed that the personnel spending long periods on the road are at the greatest risk, and therefore, their safety is being prioritised. The national capital is currently reeling under severe air pollution and dense fog. The Traffic Police personnel deployed on the roads are facing the greatest risk, working for 12 hours daily at busy intersections and border points.

PM-10 particles from dust and PM-2.5 particles emitted by vehicles are entering their bodies directly. The doctors consider these extremely dangerous for the lungs, heart, eyes and brain. With the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching over 500 in many areas of Delhi, the doctors are advising people to leave their homes only when absolutely necessary.

There are approximately 6,000 Traffic Police personnel deployed at various intersections, border points and main roads across the capital daily. Their job includes not only controlling traffic jams, but also preventing the entry of prohibited vehicles, enforcing traffic rules and assisting in pollution control.

They perform these duties amidst severe pollution, which directly impacts their health. These Police personnel perform their duties while protecting themselves from pollution.

ETV Bharat spoke with the Traffic Police personnel on duty at the Ghazipur border. Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Munim Singh said that to protect themselves from pollution, the personnel constantly wear masks while on duty. But despite this, they often experience nasal irritation, difficulty breathing, and suffocation.