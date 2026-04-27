Special Wards For Heatstroke Treatment In Tamil Nadu Govt Hospitals Amid Rising Temperatures
Tamil Nadu Health Department has advised people to avoid venturing outdoors between 11 am and 3 pm due to rising heat.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 5:07 PM IST
Chennai: Special wards, equipped with five beds in district government hospitals and 10 beds in medical college hospitals, have been kept ready to provide treatment for patients suffering from sunstroke.
Amidst rising temperatures and heatwave conditions, arrangements have been made across Tamil Nadu to provide treatment for heatstroke, a condition caused by severe heat.
Directorate of Public Health has issued a letter in this regard to all district health officers. The letter stated, "Hospitals must remain in a state of readiness to provide immediate treatment should patients arrive suffering from the effects of the heatwave. To this end, 5 beds in every district hospital and 10 beds in every medical college hospital must be kept prepared."
Following this directive, special wards dedicated to heatstroke treatment have been established in all government general hospitals, district hospitals, and medical college hospitals throughout Tamil Nadu.
District Health Department officials have been instructed to implement all necessary precautionary measures to prevent fatalities caused by heatstroke. Furthermore, the general public has been advised to avoid venturing outdoors between 11 am and 3 pm, a period during which the sun's intensity is at its peak.
Additionally, to prevent dehydration among people caused by heatwave, Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) is being distributed at all government hospitals, medical colleges, government Primary Health Centers (PHCs), urban health centres, and Chennai Corporation health centres across Tamil Nadu.
In addition to this, orders have been issued to ensure that adequate stocks of ORS are maintained at all government hospitals and government PHCs.
Specifically, instructions have been issued to provide ORS free of cost to people at government hospitals and PHCs. Particular emphasis has been placed on distributing ORS to agricultural labourers, construction workers, and street vendors.
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