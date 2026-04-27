ETV Bharat / state

Special Wards For Heatstroke Treatment In Tamil Nadu Govt Hospitals Amid Rising Temperatures

Chennai: Special wards, equipped with five beds in district government hospitals and 10 beds in medical college hospitals, have been kept ready to provide treatment for patients suffering from sunstroke.

Amidst rising temperatures and heatwave conditions, arrangements have been made across Tamil Nadu to provide treatment for heatstroke, a condition caused by severe heat.

Directorate of Public Health has issued a letter in this regard to all district health officers. The letter stated, "Hospitals must remain in a state of readiness to provide immediate treatment should patients arrive suffering from the effects of the heatwave. To this end, 5 beds in every district hospital and 10 beds in every medical college hospital must be kept prepared."

Following this directive, special wards dedicated to heatstroke treatment have been established in all government general hospitals, district hospitals, and medical college hospitals throughout Tamil Nadu.