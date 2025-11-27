ETV Bharat / state

Special Vigilance Unit Seeks Bihar Govt Nod To Register FIRs Against Two IAS Officers On ED Request

Patna: The Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) of the Bihar government sought permission from the state vigilance department on Thursday to register FIRs against two state cadre IAS officers following a request by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Once this is done, the central agency will be able to institute its own case or ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 against the two bureaucrats and proceed against them.

The two officers on the radar of the state and central anti-corruption agencies are Abhilasha Kumari Sharma of 2014 batch currently posted as Additional CEO of Jeevika (rural livelihoods) project under the rural development department and Yogesh Kumar Sagar of 2017 batch, at present working as a joint secretary in the social welfare department.

“The ED sent us files containing evidence against Yogesh and Abhilasha. Both are facing allegations of various wrongdoings during their previous postings. We forwarded the files to the vigilance department today (Thursday) seeking its nod to register FIRs against them,” SVU additional director general (ADG) Pankaj Kumar Darad told ETV Bharat.

The SVU, which has been entrusted with the work of acting against corruption in high offices, is a part of the vigilance department headed by chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Incidentally, Nitish reviewed the functioning of the vigilance department on Thursday and asked the officials to expedite its work as per the priorities of the government.

“Our aim is development with justice while following the zero-tolerance policy to rid the state of corruption,” the chief minister said on the occasion.