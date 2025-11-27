Special Vigilance Unit Seeks Bihar Govt Nod To Register FIRs Against Two IAS Officers On ED Request
Once the Bihar cadre IAS officers are booked, this will enable the ED to institute its own Enforcement Case Information Report against the tainted officers.
By Dev Raj
Published : November 27, 2025 at 7:31 PM IST
Patna: The Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) of the Bihar government sought permission from the state vigilance department on Thursday to register FIRs against two state cadre IAS officers following a request by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Once this is done, the central agency will be able to institute its own case or ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 against the two bureaucrats and proceed against them.
The two officers on the radar of the state and central anti-corruption agencies are Abhilasha Kumari Sharma of 2014 batch currently posted as Additional CEO of Jeevika (rural livelihoods) project under the rural development department and Yogesh Kumar Sagar of 2017 batch, at present working as a joint secretary in the social welfare department.
“The ED sent us files containing evidence against Yogesh and Abhilasha. Both are facing allegations of various wrongdoings during their previous postings. We forwarded the files to the vigilance department today (Thursday) seeking its nod to register FIRs against them,” SVU additional director general (ADG) Pankaj Kumar Darad told ETV Bharat.
The SVU, which has been entrusted with the work of acting against corruption in high offices, is a part of the vigilance department headed by chief minister Nitish Kumar.
Incidentally, Nitish reviewed the functioning of the vigilance department on Thursday and asked the officials to expedite its work as per the priorities of the government.
“Our aim is development with justice while following the zero-tolerance policy to rid the state of corruption,” the chief minister said on the occasion.
The SVU is expected to get the necessary sanction to proceed against the two IAS officers in the next few days.
While Abhilasha has held various positions during their previous stints, including Sitamarhi district magistrate and joint secretary in the finance department, Yogesh has worked as Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation (BUIDCO) managing director and Bhagalpur municipal commissioner earlier.
SVU officials revealed that the evidence submitted by the ED indicated the involvement of the two bureaucrats with a contractor Rishu Shree, whose firms work in projects pertaining to different government departments. He provided commissions to various top-ranking public servants to manage tenders and works taken up by his companies.
The ED had raided at least nine locations of Rishu in New Delhi, Gurugram, Ahmedabad, and Surat on Tuesday and seized digital gadgets, diaries, and Rs 33 lakh in cash. The agency had previously raided his locations in June this year and later confiscated movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 68 crore belonging to him and members of his family in August.
Rishu’s name had first cropped up on ED’s radar in a case related to 1997-batch Bihar cadre IAS officer Sanjeev Hans, who was raided, arrested and jailed in October 2024 in a PMLA case in which allegedly ill-gotten assets to the tune of over Rs 150 crore were either seized or identified. He was granted bail by the Patna high court last month.
Yogesh refused to talk when contacted by ETV Bharat, while Abhilasha could not be reached over phone. Her staff said she was not in the office.
SVU officials said they suspected that the two bureaucrats could be a part of a ring of IAS officers indulging in ‘commission-for-contract’ and other financial wrongdoings.
Read More: