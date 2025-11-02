ETV Bharat / state

Special Trains Between Bihar And Delhi's Anand Vihar Terminal To Manage Post-Chhath Puja Rush

New Delhi: Northern Railway will operate two festival special trains between Bihar and Delhi for return of passengers after Chhath Puja.

Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railway, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, said the trains will run between East Delhi's Anand Vihar Terminal and Patna's Rajendra Nagar railway station on November 2 and 3.

According to him, train no 03291 will leave Rajendra Nagar railway station at 3:30 pm on November 2 and reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 6:30 am the next day. Train no 03292 will leave Anand Vihar at 9:30 am on November 3 and reach Rajendra Nagar at 11:35 pm on November 4.

This superfast train is equipped with AC and sleeper coaches and will halt at Patna Junction, Danapur, Ara, Buxar, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Prayagraj, and Kanpur Central railway stations. It will provide a fast and comfortable journey for passengers travelling between Patna and Delhi after the festivals, the CPRO said.