Special Trains Between Bihar And Delhi's Anand Vihar Terminal To Manage Post-Chhath Puja Rush
Special trains will be run between Bihar's Patna and Saharsa and Delhi's Anand Vihar Terminal on November 2 and 3 to clear post-Chhath Puja rush.
Published : November 2, 2025 at 1:58 PM IST
New Delhi: Northern Railway will operate two festival special trains between Bihar and Delhi for return of passengers after Chhath Puja.
Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railway, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, said the trains will run between East Delhi's Anand Vihar Terminal and Patna's Rajendra Nagar railway station on November 2 and 3.
According to him, train no 03291 will leave Rajendra Nagar railway station at 3:30 pm on November 2 and reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 6:30 am the next day. Train no 03292 will leave Anand Vihar at 9:30 am on November 3 and reach Rajendra Nagar at 11:35 pm on November 4.
This superfast train is equipped with AC and sleeper coaches and will halt at Patna Junction, Danapur, Ara, Buxar, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Prayagraj, and Kanpur Central railway stations. It will provide a fast and comfortable journey for passengers travelling between Patna and Delhi after the festivals, the CPRO said.
Upadhyay said another set of special trains have been announced for passengers from Purvanchal and North Bihar. Train no. 05511 will depart Saharsa at 8:05 am on November 2 and reach Anand Vihar at 10:15 am the next day while train no. 05512 will depart Anand Vihar Terminal at 12:00 pm on November 3 and reach Saharsa at 5:15 pm the next day.
This train, similarly equipped with AC and sleeper coaches, will stop at Mansi, Khagaria, Begusarai, Barauni, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Hajipur, Chhapra, Siwan, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Basti, Gonda, Lucknow, Kanpur, Etah, Aligarh, and Ghaziabad railway stations.
"These two trains will provide safe and smooth journey to passengers returning home after the festivals. Ticket booking is available on the IRCTC website and at authorised reservation counters. The Railways has appealed to passengers to follow hygiene and safety rules during the journey and not travel without tickets. These trains will not only provide relief to passengers from Bihar and Purvanchal but also make post-festival travel easy and convenient for several people," Upadhyay added.
