Special Train With Vistadome Coach Successfully Makes First Operation On The Banihal-Katra Rail Section

Giving details, the public relations inspector of Jammu Division of Northern Railways said that the special train (train number 04688/04687) running on the Budgam-Banihal route was extended to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra today.

The train, which was running between Budgam and Banihal only, was extended upto Katra today, thus achieving another milestone.

Jammu: Taking a big move forward in providing more opportunities for passengers to travel between Kashmir and Katra through train, the Jammu Division of Northern Railways today operated Vista Dom train between Budgam and Katra.

"To enhance the passenger experience, the Vistadome coach has been added to the train, which mesmerized passengers on its first extended journey. The special train's operation was successful on the first day, with over 600 passengers enjoying the journey. Locals and tourists expressed their gratitude to the Railways for this historic step taken in the interest of passengers, saying that the special train from Banihal to Katra has provided them with the unique benefit of improved connectivity," he said.

During their journey, passengers enjoyed the stunning views of mountains, rivers, and tunnels from the glass roof and large transparent windows of the Vistadome coach, as well as witnessed engineering marvels such as the world's highest bridge over the Chenab River and the first cable-stayed Anji Bridge.

Remarking on the successful operation of the train, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Uchit Singhal, said, "This initiative, through the Vistadome coach, facilitates passengers' journey with natural views and promotes tourism in Kashmir."

Earlier, only the Vande Bharat train was running between Srinagar and Katra and had only two stops, one at Reasi and another in Banihal.

The special train has several stop which makes it more accessible and affordable for passengers boarding it, even at small stations.