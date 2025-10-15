Special Team To Probe Bomb Threat Cases In Bengaluru
DCP BS Nemagowda, who heads the team, said 29 cases registered in 14 police stations have been transferred to the North Division Cyber Crime Station.
Published : October 15, 2025 at 4:45 PM IST
Bengaluru: A special team has been formed under the leadership of Bengaluru North Division DCP BS Nemagowda to investigate bomb threat cases in the city following a government order. The team will investigate bomb threat cases registered in the city's western zone police stations.
Recently, several prestigious schools, colleges, government offices, and even the residences of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister received threat messages of exploding bombs.
"A total of 29 cases have been registered in 14 police stations in the western zone so far, which have been transferred to the North Division Cyber Crime Station and are being investigated by a special team. The ACP, Inspector of the North Division Cyber Crime Station, and the staff of the stations where the cases have been registered so far are part of the investigation team," Nemagowda said.
Recently, such cases have been reported in major cities across the country, keeping police on their toes. About 34 such cases have been registered in Bengaluru in the last 1.5 years, and over 100 cases have been registered across the country, including 27 in Mumbai and 22 in Chennai.
Last Saturday, threat messages were received that RDX and IED explosives were placed at the homes of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, which would be detonated. The message was sent to the Chief Minister's official email ID and the personal email ID of the Deputy Chief Ministers.
The police, along with the bomb disposal Squad and Dog Squad, conducted a thorough inspection of the residences and their premises, which revealed the threat to be a hoax. A suo motu case was registered later in this regard.
