Special Team To Probe Bomb Threat Cases In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A special team has been formed under the leadership of Bengaluru North Division DCP BS Nemagowda to investigate bomb threat cases in the city following a government order. The team will investigate bomb threat cases registered in the city's western zone police stations.

Recently, several prestigious schools, colleges, government offices, and even the residences of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister received threat messages of exploding bombs.

"A total of 29 cases have been registered in 14 police stations in the western zone so far, which have been transferred to the North Division Cyber ​​Crime Station and are being investigated by a special team. The ACP, Inspector of the North Division Cyber ​​Crime Station, and the staff of the stations where the cases have been registered so far are part of the investigation team," Nemagowda said.