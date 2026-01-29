Special Revision In Assam Leaves Citizens Fighting For Identity
Published : January 29, 2026 at 1:00 PM IST
Tezpur/Nagaon: Ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, the Special Revision (SR) of electoral rolls in Assam has kicked up a major political row. Opposition parties have accused the ruling BJP of targeting the minority Muslims through Form 7, alleging large-scale harassment and arbitrary deletion of names from the voter list. The controversy has resulted in multiple complaints and legal disputes across districts.
The issue intensified after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma publicly acknowledged that BJP workers were instructed to file applications through Form 7 using the term 'Miya" for minorities, a statement that drew sharp criticism from opposition parties and civil society groups alike. Following this, several individuals summoned for SR hearings alleged that they were being unfairly targeted despite being long-standing voters.
In Tezpur, the hearings have led to anxiety among voters just months ahead of the elections. On Wednesday alone, around 3,000 people from Tezpur constituency were summoned to the office of the circle officer as part of the special verification process. Many of them reported discrepancies — some were declared dead, while others found their voting rights curtailed without a clear explanation.
An elector from Ward No. 10 said his family has been casting votes voting since 1966, yet his name was suddenly removed. "My name was on the voter list earlier. This time, the booth-level officer (BLO) came and collected our details again. But my name is still missing from the electoral roll. Two days ago, they came and said my name is not on the list. My father is Indian, my son is an Indian, but I am Bangladeshi? What kind of logic is this?" he asked, blaming improper data collection by BLOs.
Another voter from the same ward said he had voted in the previous election but was now asked by the BLO to appear for correction. A first-time voter also complained that her name did not appear on the list at all.
Tarif Saikia from Becheria Muslim Gaon in Tezpur shared a similar experience. "I am standing here today not knowing what will happen under this government. The BLO collected all details from my house, yet my name is missing. I have even received documents declaring me dead," he said.
Saikia added that he owns land in Hatipil Khana in Tezpur town and questioned why he was still required to undergo revision. Nearly 300 residents of his village reportedly received similar notices, he noted.
Allegations of harassment under the SR process have also emerged from Nagaon, where notices were reportedly issued based on complaints filed by unidentified individuals. Several living persons, including senior citizens and respected members of society, were allegedly declared dead in voter list complaints.
Among them is Nuruddin Ahmed, a BLO from Aminpatti in Nagaon town, along with senior citizens like Gamel Ahmed, Imdad Khan of Borbazar and Kutubuddin Bhuyan. Notices were issued based on FIRs filed by unknown persons claiming that these individuals were deceased.
Imdad Khan, a retired Income Tax department official, expressed shock after receiving such a notice. "I was stunned after receiving it. A person with the surname Roy filed a complaint declaring me dead. Even my daughter received a notice claiming that she had shifted residence. Our house in Borbazar has existed since 1901. My father voted in the first election after Independence. Now our family is being harassed under the SR process. I asked the official how a dead person can receive a notice," he said with sarcasm.
Similarly, Ajiruddin, a senior advocate and former president of the Nagaon Bar Association with nearly 60 years of legal practice, was also declared dead in a complaint seeking deletion of his name. His family expressed deep distress, with his daughter speaking out as he remains unwell.
Reacting to the controversy, All Assam Students' Union (AASU) advisor Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharyya said the organisation supports voter list revision but not at the cost of indigenous Assamese Muslims. "Until Assam gets a clean National Register of Citizens (NRC) free of Bangladeshi names, we cannot have a flawless voter list. We support special revision. But it is unacceptable that notices are being sent to the homes of indigenous Muslims. That should not have happened," he added.
Bhattacharyya further said AASU has sent an urgent letter to the chief electoral officer, stressing that while illegal migrants' names must be removed, indigenous Muslims should not be harassed in the process.
The latest controversy has added a new flashpoint to the Northeastern state's charged political landscape, raising serious questions about transparency, fairness and the potential impact on voters' rights.
