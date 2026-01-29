ETV Bharat / state

Special Revision In Assam Leaves Citizens Fighting For Identity

Tezpur/Nagaon: Ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, the Special Revision (SR) of electoral rolls in Assam has kicked up a major political row. Opposition parties have accused the ruling BJP of targeting the minority Muslims through Form 7, alleging large-scale harassment and arbitrary deletion of names from the voter list. The controversy has resulted in multiple complaints and legal disputes across districts.

The issue intensified after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma publicly acknowledged that BJP workers were instructed to file applications through Form 7 using the term 'Miya" for minorities, a statement that drew sharp criticism from opposition parties and civil society groups alike. Following this, several individuals summoned for SR hearings alleged that they were being unfairly targeted despite being long-standing voters.

A man with his identity document after receiving a hearing notice. (ETV Bharat)

In Tezpur, the hearings have led to anxiety among voters just months ahead of the elections. On Wednesday alone, around 3,000 people from Tezpur constituency were summoned to the office of the circle officer as part of the special verification process. Many of them reported discrepancies — some were declared dead, while others found their voting rights curtailed without a clear explanation.

An elector from Ward No. 10 said his family has been casting votes voting since 1966, yet his name was suddenly removed. "My name was on the voter list earlier. This time, the booth-level officer (BLO) came and collected our details again. But my name is still missing from the electoral roll. Two days ago, they came and said my name is not on the list. My father is Indian, my son is an Indian, but I am Bangladeshi? What kind of logic is this?" he asked, blaming improper data collection by BLOs.

Another voter from the same ward said he had voted in the previous election but was now asked by the BLO to appear for correction. A first-time voter also complained that her name did not appear on the list at all.